Woman killed in San Diego by man falling from parking garage

SAN DIEGO — Every afternoon during a Zoom call with co-workers, Taylor Daneen Kahle would share three things she was grateful and thankful for. The exercise started in February, an effort by the group of event planners to get out of "the COVID funk" after nearly a year of shutdowns caused by the global pandemic.

In those sessions, Kahle highlighted things she valued in her life — her two dogs, her health, her close relationship with her father, her job, her friends — recalled her boss, Laurel McFarlane. Kahle was thankful to be "looking at the bright side of life" and thankful for becoming wiser as she got older.

On Sunday night, Kahle was on a date, walking near San Diego's Petco Park after dinner, when a man plunged from the ninth-floor balcony of a parking structure and landed on her. Her injuries were fatal.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. The office ruled his death a suicide.

Kahle died a week before her 30th birthday. She'd had big plans — close friends were flying in, everyone was staying at a rented house, and her father was going to drive the group to a vineyard for wine tasting. He'd even gotten a chauffeur's cap for the occasion.

Those who knew Kahle called her death a senseless tragedy.