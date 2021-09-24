Woman killed in grocery store shooting was mother of 3

“And, here he comes right behind us and started shooting,” Dickerson said. “And, he kept on shooting, shooting, shooting. He shot one of my co-workers in the head and shot one of my customers in the stomach.”

Lane said police received a call about 1:30 p.m. about the shooting and arrived almost immediately, finding multiple people with gunshot wounds upon entering the building.

He said a police SWAT team and other officers went aisle to aisle plucking panicked people from hiding and taking them out safely. He said the shooter was male but did not identify him further.

“We found people hiding in freezers, in locked offices. They were doing what they had been trained to do: run, hide, fight," the chief said.

Lane said police were still investigating the shooting.

“We're going to carry this thing as far as we can to see and make sure that there's no else involved,” Lane said, adding that there was “no credible evidence” that there was a second shooter.

The chief also said that, “As far as we know there wasn’t any other incident that led up to this.”

Dickerson, the employee, said her co-worker, who is in his 20s, was shot in the head but able to ask her to notify his mother.