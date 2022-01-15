 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Woman killed in apparent subway shove at Times Square

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was apparently pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday, police said.

Police had someone they described as a person of interest in custody in connection to the woman's death.

She was waiting for a southbound R train around 9:40 a.m. when she was apparently shoved, according to police.

Names and other information about the woman or the person in custody haven't been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News