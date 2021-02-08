Woman in same-sex custody case who fled the US held in Miami

A woman who allegedly fled the United States for Nicaragua in 2009 rather than share custody of her child with her former same-sex partner has been arrested in Miami.

Federal court records say that Lisa Miller was taken into federal custody Jan. 27. She is awaiting transfer to Buffalo, New York, where she was indicted in 2014 on international parental kidnapping charges.

Miller's attorney did not return an email Monday seeking comment. But a federal court filing said Miller was invoking her right to silence.

Sarah Star, the Vermont attorney for Lisa Miller's former civil union partner Janet Jenkins, of Fair Haven, Vermont, said Jenkins is concerned that the child, Isabella, who is now an adult, did not return to the United States from Nicaragua.

“I just want Isabella to know that I love her very much and that I have never stopped loving her,” Jenkins said in a news release issued by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which has been representing her in a civil lawsuit against the people they allege helped Miller and her daughter flee. “Isabella has a family and support system here who will always welcome her home with open arms.”