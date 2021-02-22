Woman denied bail over safety concerns in decapitation case

The wife has told police that she was forced to drive Amerault’s car, containing his body, to the campsite, while her husband drove another vehicle. At the campsite, the woman said her husband ordered her to cut off Amerault’s head so his body could not be identified by dental records, bury it and wrap the rest of the body in a tarp. He later left her there to dispose of the body and returned home, according to the documents.

The woman's attorney, Richard Guerriero, insisted she posed no danger if released and said her actions had to be considered in light of the abuse she suffered and the duress she was under at the time of the killing. After her husband discovered her affair, she told authorities that he repeatedly assaulted her, put a gun in her mouth and choked her until she passed out.

“You've seen the pictures I have put in my motion,” Guerriero told the court. “Both eyes, beaten in the head with her nose bleeding so much and her head pounding. The state would expect her at that moment to be thinking rationally. I would suggest that is just not reasonable and fair to expect under these circumstances.”