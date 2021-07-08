Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy’s death

According to a criminal complaint filed Thursday, prosecutors allege Balboa killed Samuel on May 12, just over two weeks before she reported him missing on May 27. Samuel would have turned 6 on May 29.

Balboa is one of three people charged in connection with Samuel’s death. Her roommate, Benjamin Rivera, and friend Dylan Walker also face evidence tampering counts.

According to a previously filed arrest affidavit, Samuel's body was kept in a bathtub at Balboa’s and Rivera’s suburban Houston apartment until they put it in a plastic tote and hid it in a storage unit on May 13.

Authorities allege that on June 1, Walker helped Balboa move Samuel’s body from the storage unit to a motel in Jasper, about 135 miles (215 kilometers) to the northeast, where it was found inside the plastic tote in a room Walker rented for Balboa.

After Walker helped Balboa move the body to Jasper, he called authorities to let them know where it was, police allege. Prosecutors said Balboa was on her way to Louisiana when she was arrested in Jasper.