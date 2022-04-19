 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman charged in crash death of former pro basketball player

Basketball Player Death

FILE - Seattle SuperSonics' Galen Young (5) guards Phoenix Suns' Quentin Richardson during the first half of a preseason basketball game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2004, in Seattle. A woman who crashed her car into a Memphis house has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of Galen Young, a former college and pro basketball player found dead in the home, prosecutors said Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

 JIM BRYANT - stringer, AP

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A woman who crashed her car into a Memphis house has been charged with vehicular homicide in the death of a former college and pro basketball player found dead in the home, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Miracle Renee Rutherford, 19, was indicted in the death of Galen Young, who was inside the house when the crash occurred June 5. the Shelby County district attorney's office said. Rutherford was speeding at about 2:45 a.m. that night when she lost control of her car, went airborne and crashed, investigators said.

No injuries were initially reported. Investigators said a woman in the house told police that she lived there with her adult son, but that he was not home.

Hours later, other family members arrived to help remove items from the crash site and found the body of the son, identified as Young, 45, authorities said.

Young played high school basketball in Memphis and began his college career at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Young then played two years at UNC-Charlotte, where he led the 49ers to two NCAA Tournament appearances and earned All Conference-USA honors.

Young was drafted by the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks in 1999. He played 13 seasons of pro basketball in the Continental Basketball Association and abroad, including in Japan and Australia.

Rutherford's lawyer did not immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday on the indictment, which alleges Rutherford drove recklessly and created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

