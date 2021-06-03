Woman, 3 children each died of stab wounds in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — A woman and three young children found dead in a home in northeastern Indiana each died of multiple stab wounds, a coroner said Thursday.

The Allen County coroner also identified strangulation as a cause of Sarah Nicole Zent’s death in Fort Wayne.

The body of the 26-year-old Zent was found Wednesday morning along with two young boys and a girl: Carter Matthew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2. The Allen County coroner did not say how they were related, but local media say the woman was the mother of the children.

She was found kneeling beside her bed, with the three children face down on the same bed, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday in Allen Superior Court.

About 11 a.m. Wednesday, a man and woman worried about the family went to check on them. As officers approached the home, the couple yelled, “He killed them. They’re dead,” court records said.

The man accused of killing the four, Cohen Hancz-Barron, 21, was being held without bond following his arrest Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Lafayette more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the scene of the killings. He was moved late Wednesday to the Allen County Jail in Fort Wayne.