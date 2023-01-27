 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman, 29, arrested after enrolling at N.J. high school, attending for 4 days, police say

A 29-year-old woman was arrested after police say she pretended to be a high school student. New Brunswick Police say she provided the school district with a fake birth certificate in order to enroll. CBS2's Kevin Rincon heard from students who interacted with her.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested after police said she posed as a teenager and attended a New Jersey high school, according to local news outlets.

The woman, a resident of New Brunswick, is said to have given a fake birth certificate to the New Brunswick Board of Education “with the intent to enroll as a juvenile high-school student,” according to a Jan. 25 police news release.

An attorney for the woman could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

After gaining admittance, the woman attended New Brunswick High School for four days before anyone noticed something was awry, according to 6ABC News.

She was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to CBS News.

“Last week supposedly the administrators let in a 29-year-old,” a student told 6ABC. “So basically everybody was scared. Some people gave their personal information to that lady.”

State statutes direct schools to enroll unaccompanied children lacking proper documentation, though school districts can request documents to verify a child’s age, police said.

“A school district may not prevent or discourage a child, including an unaccompanied child, from enrolling in or attending school because he or she lacks a birth certificate or has records that indicate a foreign place of birth, such as a foreign birth certificate,” police said.

The New Brunswick Public Schools superintendent said the incident was “bothersome,” adding that she would closely examine the district’s enrollment process, according to News12.

The woman was charged with one count of providing a false government document, a third-degree offense, police said.

©2023 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

