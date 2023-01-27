Woman, 29, arrested after enrolling at N.J. high school, attending for 4 days, police say

A 29-year-old woman was arrested after police said she posed as a teenager and attended a New Jersey high school, according to local news outlets.
The woman, a resident of New Brunswick, is said to have given a fake birth certificate to the New Brunswick Board of Education “with the intent to enroll as a juvenile high-school student,” according to a Jan. 25 police news release.
An attorney for the woman could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.
After gaining admittance, the woman attended New Brunswick High School for four days before anyone noticed something was awry, according to 6ABC News.
She was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to CBS News.
“Last week supposedly the administrators let in a 29-year-old,” a student told 6ABC. “So basically everybody was scared. Some people gave their personal information to that lady.”
State statutes direct schools to enroll unaccompanied children lacking proper documentation, though school districts can request documents to verify a child’s age, police said.
“A school district may not prevent or discourage a child, including an unaccompanied child, from enrolling in or attending school because he or she lacks a birth certificate or has records that indicate a foreign place of birth, such as a foreign birth certificate,” police said.
The New Brunswick Public Schools superintendent said the incident was “bothersome,” adding that she would closely examine the district’s enrollment process, according to News12.
The woman was charged with one count of providing a false government document, a third-degree offense, police said.
The best school district in every state
Between parental politics, after-school programs, and PTA meetings, navigating school districts can be hard—and choosing the district that is best for your child is even harder.
Stacker analyzed 2022 data from Niche to calculate the best school district in every state. Niche rankings rely on statistics from the U.S. Department of Education, SAT/ACT scores, college readiness, teacher quality, and graduation rates. Of course, ratings are one thing and experiences are another, which is why it's always smart to research and learn about the families, teachers, and students in a given district before deciding something as important as moving based on a particular school.
Various districts prioritize funding for different programs, and some have more of a knack for hiring and retaining nurturing teachers. For some districts, it seems to be a numbers game, without any thought regarding the learning environment. Still, other districts encourage kids to explore passions and make friends but are lagging academically. A top school district isn't just one or the other; it's a combination of factors parents must weigh when considering a new district.
Keep reading to see how your district stacks up, or to help narrow your search for where you plan to move and raise a family.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Alabama: Madison City Schools
- Location: Madison, Alabama
- Total students: 11,804
- National rank: 57
A3pfamily // Shutterstock
Alaska: Skagway School District
- Location: Skagway, Alaska
- Total students: 144
- National rank: 481
Vilmos Varga // Shutterstock
Arizona: Catalina Foothills Unified School District
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- Total students: 5,190
- National rank: 362
JulieTFarbarik // Wikimedia Commons
Arkansas: Haas Hall Academy
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Total students: 1,407
- National rank: 137
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
California: Palo Alto Unified School District
- Location: Palo Alto, California
- Total students: 11,395
- National rank: 9
Canva
Colorado: Cheyenne Mountain School District No. 12
- Location: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Total students: 5,270
- National rank: 290
Canva
Connecticut: Westport School District
- Location: Westport, Connecticut
- Total students: 5,329
- National rank: 17
barbsimages // Shutterstock
Delaware: Appoquinimink School District
- Location: Odessa, Delaware
- Total students: 11,914
- National rank: 489
Canva
Florida: St. Johns County School District
- Location: St Augustine, Florida
- Total students: 44,550
- National rank: 848
Michael Rivera // Wikimedia Commons
Georgia: Buford City Schools
- Location: Buford, Georgia
- Total students: 5,468
- National rank: 87
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons
Hawaii: Monongalia County Schools
- Location: Morgantown, Hawaii
- Total students: 11,113
- National rank: Not ranked
Joel Bradshaw // Wikimedia Commons
Idaho: Troy School District
- Location: Troy, Idaho
- Total students: 270
- National rank: 740
Canva
Illinois: Adlai E. Stevenson High School District No. 125
- Location: Lincolnshire, Illinois
- Total students: 4,315
- National rank: 1
Canva
Indiana: West Lafayette Community School Corporation
- Location: West Lafayette, Indiana
- Total students: 2,316
- National rank: 8
Canva
Kansas: Blue Valley Unified School District (Overland Park)
- Location: Overland Park, Kansas
- Total students: 22,148
- National rank: 69
Axarchy // Wikimedia Commons
Kentucky: Murray Independent Schools
- Location: Murray, Kentucky
- Total students: 1,783
- National rank: 263
Canva
Louisiana: Zachary Community Public Schools
- Location: Zachary, Louisiana
- Total students: 5,444
- National rank: 306
kite studio // Shutterstock
Maine: Yarmouth Schools
- Location: Yarmouth, Maine
- Total students: 1,670
- National rank: 172
Pat Shrader // Shutterstock
Maryland: Howard County Public Schools
- Location: Ellicott City, Maryland
- Total students: 57,293
- National rank: 307
Wallstreethotrod // Wikimedia Commons
Massachusetts: Weston Public Schools
- Location: Weston, Massachusetts
- Total students: 1,906
- National rank: 23
Canva
Michigan: Novi Community School District
- Location: Novi, Michigan
- Total students: 6,580
- National rank: 60
transly // Wikimedia Commons
Minnesota: Wayzata Public School District
- Location: Wayzata, Minnesota
- Total students: 12,013
- National rank: 46
Canva
Mississippi: Petal School District
- Location: Petal, Mississippi
- Total students: 4,106
- National rank: 286
smolaw // Shutterstock
Montana: Monongalia County Schools
- Location: Morgantown, Montana
- Total students: 11,113
- National rank: Not ranked
Canva
Nebraska: Elkhorn Public Schools
- Location: Elkhorn, Nebraska
- Total students: 10,642
- National rank: 239
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
Nevada: Monongalia County Schools
- Location: Morgantown, Nevada
- Total students: 11,113
- National rank: Not ranked
Canva
New Hampshire: SAU 70
- Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
- Total students: 1,054
- National rank: 96
lonndubh // Shutterstock
New Mexico: Los Alamos Public Schools
- Location: Los Alamos, New Mexico
- Total students: 3,539
- National rank: 329
C4dickson // Wikimedia Commons
New York: Great Neck Public Schools
- Location: Great Neck, New York
- Total students: 6,831
- National rank: 3
WoodysPhotos // Shutterstock
North Carolina: Polk County Schools
- Location: Columbus, North Carolina
- Total students: 2,154
- National rank: 399
Canva
North Dakota: Edmore School District No. 2
- Location: Edmore, North Dakota
- Total students: 35
- National rank: 675
Canva
Oklahoma: Edmond Public Schools
- Location: Edmond, Oklahoma
- Total students: 23,496
- National rank: 285
Kit Leong // Shutterstock
Oregon: West Linn-Wilsonville School District
- Location: Tualatin, Oregon
- Total students: 9,302
- National rank: 348
Tada Images // Shutterstock
Pennsylvania: Radnor Township School District
- Location: Wayne, Pennsylvania
- Total students: 3,624
- National rank: 14
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
Rhode Island: Barrington Public Schools
- Location: Barrington, Rhode Island
- Total students: 3,388
- National rank: 227
0xF8E8 // Wikimedia Commons
South Dakota: Brandon Valley School District
- Location: Brandon, South Dakota
- Total students: 4,721
- National rank: 639
Lincoln Beddoe // Shutterstock
Tennessee: Maryville City Schools
- Location: Maryville, Tennessee
- Total students: 5,441
- National rank: 383
Canva
Texas: Eanes Independent School District
- Location: Austin, Texas
- Total students: 7,968
- National rank: 10
Larry D. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
Utah: Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering & Science (Nuames)
- Location: Layton, Utah
- Total students: 1,135
- National rank: 173
Yuganov Konstantin // Shutterstock
Virginia: Falls Church City Public Schools
- Location: Falls Church, Virginia
- Total students: 2,500
- National rank: 220
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
Washington: Mercer Island School District
- Location: Mercer Island, Washington
- Total students: 4,192
- National rank: 157
Architectsea // Wikimedia Commons
West Virginia: Monongalia County Schools
- Location: Morgantown, West Virginia
- Total students: 11,113
- National rank: Not ranked
Rido // Shutterstock
Wisconsin: Elmbrook School District
- Location: Brookfield, Wisconsin
- Total students: 7,280
- National rank: 45
hxdbzxy // Shutterstock
