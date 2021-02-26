WNBA approves Montgomery's role in new Dream ownership group

The WNBA announced on Jan. 20 the ownership change was close to being completed.

Players around the league had called for Loeffler to sell her 49% stake in the Dream after she wrote a letter to Engelbert over the summer objecting to the league’s advocacy for racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dream players wore “Vote Warnock” T-shirts in support of Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock, who defeated Loeffler in Georgia's Senate runoff. Warnock's victory, along with Jon Ossoff's win in Georgia's other runoff, handed control of the Senate to Democrats.

The high-profile campaigning against Loeffler by players on a team she owned was credited with boosting Warnock's candidacy.

“I want to take this time to thank the WNBA players, particularly the Dream players,” Engelbert said Friday. “They were put in a difficult position. I was proud of the way they handled the situation. They stood for their values, they stood for professionalism. They served as role models with their advocacy and continue to do that.”

Gottesdiener said the Dream players captured his attention and respect.