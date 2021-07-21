Witnesses testify in trial of man accused in Uber killing

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina man accused of killing a woman who mistook his vehicle for her Uber ride later tried to clean blood out of the car with bleach, a witness testified Wednesday.

Nathaniel Rowland is standing trial on kidnapping and murder charges in the death of 21-year-old Samantha Josephson. The University of South Carolina student from Robbinsville, New Jersey, disappeared from Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district one night in March 2019. It was the spring before she was set to graduate and head to law school.

Prosecutors have said surveillance camera footage showed Josephson getting into Rowland's black Chevrolet Impala. Her body — covered with stab wounds, cuts and other abrasions — was later found dumped in some woods about 65 miles (105 kilometers) from Columbia. Other evidence previewed by prosecutors includes phone tracking data and video footage showing Rowland trying to use the victim's debit card and sell her cell phone.

During the second day of witness testimony in the trial at the Richland County Judicial Center in Columbia, a woman who was dating Rowland at the time said he was late to drive her to work the morning after Josephson's disappearance.