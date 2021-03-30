Witness watched George Floyd 'slowly fade away'; fires close Rushmore; Texas's big night at NCAAs

Today is Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Witness in trial of Derek Chauvin describes watching George Floyd 'slowly fade away'; South Dakota fires cause Mount Rushmore to shut down; Baylor and Houston advance to men's Final Four in big night for Texas.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
TOP STORIES
Witness describes seeing Floyd 'slowly fade away'
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man who was among onlookers shouting at a Minneapolis police officer to get off George Floyd last May was to continue testifying Tuesday, a day after he described seeing Floyd struggle for air and his eyes rolling back into his head, saying he saw Floyd “slowly fade away ... like a fish in a bag.”
Donald Williams, a former wrestler who said he was trained in mixed martial arts including chokeholds, testified Monday that he thought Derek Chauvin used a shimmying motion several times to increase the pressure on Floyd. He said he yelled to the officer that he was cutting off Floyd’s blood supply.
Williams recalled that Floyd’s voice grew thicker as his breathing became more labored, and he eventually stopped moving.
“From there on he was lifeless,” Williams said. “He didn't move, he didn't speak, he didn't have no life in him no more on his body movements.” Read more:
***
400 homes evacuated, Rushmore closed amid South Dakota fires
NEMO, S.D. (AP) — Three separate wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota have forced evacuations of more than 400 homes northwest of Rapid City and shut down Mount Rushmore, authorities said Monday.
A fire that started near Schroeder Road in the Nemo area, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) northwest of Rapid City, had burned as much as 1 1/2 square miles (4 square kilometers) and was “still moving” on Monday afternoon, according to the Pennington County Sheriff's Office. Several outbuildings and at least one home have been destroyed, officials said.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who traveled to Rapid City to oversee the response, said the Schroeder Road fire started on private property. She said “there have been losses and that is tragic." No injuries have been reported. Read more:
***
Texas sends 2 teams to Final Four as Baylor, Houston advance
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Baylor had been on the cusp of the Final Four twice before under coach Scott Drew, falling to the eventual champion both times.
These Bears have a different kind of swagger to them, a confidence with the skill to back it up.
Now their long Final Four wait is over. Baylor is headed there for the first time in 71 years, getting 22 points from MaCio Teague and a dominating defensive performance from Davion Mitchell to beat Arkansas 81-72 on Monday night.
Also, Houston's Quentin Grimes hit a 3-pointer with 3:21 left to break a 55-all tie, a shot from near the top of the arc that finally steadied the Cougars. And Houston knocked down enough free throws late while holding Oregon State without a basket during a critical 3 1/2 minutes. That sent the Cougars on to the national semifinals to face Baylor. Read more:
In other news today ...
- Experts boarded the massive container ship Tuesday that had blocked Egypt's vital Suez Canal and disrupted global trade for nearly a week, seeking answers to a single question that could have billions of dollars in legal repercussions: What went wrong?
- President Joe Biden is aiming for summer passage of an infrastructure plan that is expected to cost more than $3 trillion.
- The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored in the Southeast Asian country after a Feb. 1 coup followed by a violent crackdown on protests.
- Sex trafficking charges were added Monday to the indictment against financier Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend as prosecutors alleged that she groomed a 14-year-old girl to recruit other young females in the early 2000s to provide “sexualized massages” to Epstein in return for cash.
- Somewhere under the thick red haze floating over Bristol Motor Speedway, Joey Logano took the checkered flag for NASCAR's first Cup Series race at a dirt track in 50 years.
- K-pop superstar group BTS has condemned racism against Asians, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in a statement saying they've experienced it themselves.
Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
ON THIS DATE
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously injured outside a Washington, D.C. hotel by John W. Hinckley, Jr., and more events tha…
In 1987, Keith Smart’s 16-foot jump shot gives Indiana a 74-73 victory over Syracuse for the NCAA men’s basketball championship. See more spor…
***