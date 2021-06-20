Witness tells of horror as truck rams into Arizona bike race

PHOENIX (AP) — Bicyclist Tony Quinones had only just shaken hands with a fellow cyclist and wished him good luck in this weekend's community race in an Arizona mountain town when a truck sped into a crowd of bike riders about six minutes into the race.

Suddenly, Quinones said in an interview Sunday, he was “watching bodies going on top of the hood, bodies going to the left, bodies going to the right."

The sounds of breaking and smashing as the truck plowed through the cyclists on Saturday was quickly replaced by their groans of pain — including those of the cyclist Quinones had just met.

Authorities in the small city of Show Low said the unidentified 35-year-old male suspect fled the crash scene in the pickup and was shot by officers a short time later. Six riders were hospitalized in critical condition and the suspect was in critical but stable condition.

Quinones, 55, said the man he had met was a fellow New Mexican and that blood was flowing from his head and his nose.