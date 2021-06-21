Witness describes panic, chaos at fatal Florida Pride parade

Albetta said the driver narrowly missed U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz's vehicle, somehow jumped the curb and came straight down on the victims, before careening into a fence on the opposite side of the road.

In the initial aftermath, parade participants and witnesses didn't know want to think. A visibly shaken Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said it was a terrorist act on the gay community. On Sunday, he said he was traumatized by what he witnessed and clarified it was an accident.

The parade route turned into pandemonium as participants and witnesses pieced together what had happened. Parade goers waiting at the end of the route heard the commotion and were frantically calling friends near the accident at the front of the route asking if they should flee.

A heavy police presence already secured the parade route, so there was an immediate onslaught of blaring sirens and flashing lights.

“Children saw this, and they were in shock and they started crying because they saw people on the ground with the blood coming out. It was horrible,” said Albetta, who said the 7- and 10-year-old children with his group were so traumatized their parents immediately took them home.

“To see human life being taken out was just awful,” he said.