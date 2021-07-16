Witness: Commissioner used arson money to buy campaign signs

“She said she did not remember,” Mosley testified. “She did not agree.”

Earlier testimony alleged Beck siphoned off other money by providing invoices to GUA contractors who in turn billed GUA and sent money back to Beck or entities he controlled. WAGA-TV reports Matthew Barfield, a cousin of Beck, testified Wednesday and Thursday that he was paid 10% of Green Technology's fees to create invoices for the company. He said at times he would meet Beck at a McDonald's or other locations to hand over checks and bank bags full of cash to Beck.

Green Technology Services was supposed to be gathering data to help underwriters determine the risks of properties it insured, but Barfield testified he did no such work. Green Technology was also supposed to be backed by a wealthy individual who was providing reinsurance to GUA, but Barfield said he wasn't that person and that no one else was associated with the company.

Despite the testimony, Barfield told the television station in an interview after court that he wasn't suspicious.

“Jim’s never gave me any reason to not trust him and I never thought anything else about it,” Barfield said.