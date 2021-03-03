With sale of the Venetian, Las Vegas Sands exits the Strip

Adelson reframed the target audience in Vegas, focusing on conventioneers and even families. He recognized that the real potential was not on the casino floor, as it was in the 1960s, but at the hotels, resorts and convention centers that surround them.

After explosive growth in Las Vegas, Adelson turned his eye to Asia. Sands expanded to Macao, the only place in China where casino gambling is legal, where Adelson directed his company to build land where there wasn’t any, piling sand up to create the Cotai Peninsula. Operations in Asia quickly outgrew those in the U.S.

Sands said Wednesday that Asia is where the company's focus will remain.

“The Venetian changed the face of future casino development and cemented Sheldon Adelson’s legacy as one of the most influential people in the history of the gaming and hospitality industry," said Chairman and CEO Robert Goldstein. “As we announce the sale of The Venetian Resort, we pay tribute to Mr. Adelson’s legacy while starting a new chapter in this company’s history. This company is focused on growth, and we see meaningful opportunities on a variety of fronts. Asia remains the backbone of this company and our developments in Macao and Singapore are the center of our attention.”