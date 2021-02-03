With ‘Mank’ and ‘The Crown,’ Netflix dominates Globes noms

A year after fielding no female nominees for best director — or a best film nomination for any movie directed by a woman — the HFPA nominated more female filmmakers than it ever has before. King, Zhao and Fennell were nominated for best director, alongside Sorkin and Fincher. Zhao is the first woman of Asian descent nominated for best director.

“I'm very proud and I love their movies,” said Zhao by Zoom on Wednesday, referring to King and Fennell's films. “It's a really exciting time.”

By splitting up films between drama and comedy or musical, the Globes gave a boost to an awards season wildcard, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.” Baron Cohen's “Borat” sequel — one of the few nominees partially shot during the pandemic — was nominated for best picture, comedy or musical, best actor in a comedy for Baron Cohen and best supporting actress for Maria Bakalova.

Celebrating the nominations for both “Borat” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Baron Cohen said in a statement: “These two films are different, but they share a common theme—sometimes we have to protest injustice with our own farce.”

Should neither win, he said, “I promise to hire Rudy Giuliani to contest the results.”