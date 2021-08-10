Wisconsin to set fall wolf limit after runaway spring hunt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wildlife officials in Wisconsin meet Wednesday to consider a 130-animal limit for the state's fall wolf hunt, saying they want to protect the population after hunters killed almost twice as many wolves as allotted during a rushed spring season.

The state Department of Natural Resources' policy board was scheduled to take up the proposal in Milwaukee, with the vote certain to be contentious.

Wolves have always been a touchy subject in Wisconsin. Farmers and residents across northern Wisconsin contend wolves menace their pets and livestock and hunting is the only way to control them. Conservationists counter that the population is too small to sustain hunting. The fight grew even more intense after hunters this spring killed 218 wolves in four days, blowing past a 119-animal limit before the DNR could shut the season down.