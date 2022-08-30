Wisconsin prison supervisor faces 22 charges related to sexual relationship with inmate

STURTEVANT — A prisoner overdosing in his cell led law enforcement to uncover his illegal sexual relationship with a prison supervisor, according to criminal charges filed.

After the prisoner overdosed in the Racine Correctional Institution Aug. 18 and he was hospitalized, a cellphone was found in his pants, according to the criminal complaint. On the phone, nude photographs of prison supervisor Jacqueline Marie Heidt, 37, of Franksville, were allegedly found, as were text messages between the prisoner and Heidt.

Heidt’s arrest was made public Friday by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office. The RCSO says its investigation began Wednesday, Aug. 24.

In an interview with an investigator, the prisoner allegedly revealed information about Heidt that only an intimate partner could know; he also said he has had more than 20 consensual sexual encounters with Heidt in Heidt’s office between April 2022 and Aug. 4, 2022.

The prisoner “was clear that this was a romantic relationship and the sexual contact was not forced on him by Heidt or on her by him,” the complaint states. The prisoner also allegedly said Heidt gave him the cellphone when he was placed in isolation for a time, because “Heidt told him she couldn’t go that long without talking to him.”

Texts between that cellphone and another phone number included photos of Heidt, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Investigators said the other phone was later found inside Heidt’s van, and that phone could have been unlocked using the prisoner’s birthdate as a PIN number. On that phone, photos of the prisoner were also found, according to investigators. Some of the texts on Heidt’s phone to the prisoner allegedly told the prisoner to “wipe his phone” — i.e. destroy evidence — “and to throw the batteries away.”

Heidt initially denied allegations when confronted by investigators, saying “this was all just retaliation by inmates,” investigators said, but she later stopped answering questions when confronted with evidence from the inmate’s cellphone.

She has been charged with 22 felonies, including 20 counts of felony second-degree sexual assault by correctional staff, one count of delivery of illegal articles to an inmate and one count of misconduct in public office.

Heidt was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court Monday; if paid, she is to be placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring. She is represented by defense attorney Patrick Cafferty. Heidt’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.