Wisconsin man enters not guilty plea in dismemberment case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday entered a not guilty plea on behalf of a Wisconsin man accused of killing and dismembering his parents.

Chandler Halderson, 23, of Windsor, did not speak during the brief hearing before Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland. He remains in the Dane County Jail on $1 million bond.

Halderson is charged with two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse, and providing false information on kidnapped or missing persons in the deaths of his parents, Bart and Krista Halderson.

Hyland said he expected trial to be scheduled for January, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.