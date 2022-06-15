 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick

Wisconsin man allegedly didn't report a woman's death for weeks

  • Updated
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly didn’t report a woman’s death for weeks.

Joseph Sorenson Sr.

Sorenson Sr.

Joseph G. Sorenson Sr., 31, of the 1600 block of North Main Street, was charged with a misdemeanor count of fail to report death under unexplained, unusual or suspicious circumstances.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, officers were sent to the 1600 block of North Main Street, for a death investigation. The caller, Sorenson, said a woman was dead in the residence and had possibly been dead for two weeks.

Upon arrival, an officer smelled a strong odor coming from the residence. Inside there were dog feces throughout, rotting food in the fridge and flies and maggots all over. A medical examiner advised that the woman appeared to be dead for at least three weeks.

The body would not be able to be identified due to decomposition.

An officer spoke with Sorenson who said that two weeks ago he found the woman no longer breathing. He did not report the death because he did not believe she was dead. He continued to live in the residence until calling.

In speaking with an investigator, Sorenson said he had been living in the apartment for about three years and that he was paid to provide care for the woman who also lived there. He said when he got up and went to make her breakfast, she did not respond and he knew she passed away. When asked why he did not call the police, he said he did not want her to go.

Sorenson was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is on Aug. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

