Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins US Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes on Tuesday joined the crowded Democratic field for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, vying to become the first African American from Wisconsin to serve in the Senate.

Barnes, 34, is the first Black lieutenant governor in Wisconsin history. He is giving up a chance to run for a second term in 2022 as Gov. Tony Evers' running mate. Instead, Barnes becomes the seventh Democrat to enter the race, with an eighth expected to get in soon.

Barnes, in his launch video, is shown running through the streets of Milwaukee. He speaks about backing family-supporting jobs, improving health care, addressing climate change and protecting democracy and the right to vote.

“I’m running for the United States Senate because when things get tough, we shouldn’t lower our expectations," Barnes said in a statement. “Instead of changing our dreams, we need to change the game. Hard-working Wisconsin families deserve every opportunity, but politicians like Senator Ron Johnson aren’t delivering.”