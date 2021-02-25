Wisconsin hunters exceed wolf target by nearly 100 animals

The Ojibwe consider the wolf sacred and oppose hunting the animal. It's unclear if tribal hunters and trappers would kill any wolves. Jennings didn't immediately respond to an email inquiring about how many permits have been issued to tribal hunters and trappers.

Wolf management has been one of the most contentious outdoors issues Wisconsin has grappled with in the last 20 years. Farmers and rural residents complain wolves are attacking livestock and pets and insist that hunting is the only way to control the apex predators. Conservationists counter the population is still too fragile to support hunting and the animals are too beautiful to be killed.

Then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, signed a law in 2012 that requires the DNR to hold an annual wolf season between November and February after the Obama administration removed the animals from the federal endangered species list. The DNR held a hunt that year and in 2013 and 2014, and hunters and trappers exceeded the state's kill targets in each of those years.

The DNR stopped holding hunts after a federal judge restored protections for wolves in late 2014. But the Trump administration removed them from the endangered species list in January, returning management rights to the state and triggering the mandatory season in Wisconsin.