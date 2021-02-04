Wisconsin governor issues new mask mandate after GOP repeal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued a new statewide mask order on Thursday, an hour after the Republican-controlled Legislature voted to repeal his previous mandate saying he didn't have authority to make such a decree.

The Democratic governor said in a video message that his priority is keeping people safe and that wearing a mask is the most basic way to do that.

“If the Legislature keeps playing politics and we don’t keep wearing masks, we’re going to see more preventable deaths, and it’s going to take even longer to get our state and our economy back on track,” Evers said.

The Assembly vote to repeal the mask order came a week after the Senate voted to kill the mandate. Republicans, who control both chambers, argued that Evers exceeded his authority by repeatedly extending the mask mandate without legislative approval. The repeal hadn't even taken effect before Evers issued a new one.

Republican leaders did not immediately return messages for comment on Evers' new order.

Dr. Bud Chumbley, head of the Wisconsin Medical Society, blasted the Assembly's vote to repeal, saying it “sends the wrong message at the wrong time.”