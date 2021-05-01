Wisconsin cop who shot Jacob Blake had service weapon stolen

The Kenosha police chief, Daniel Miskinis, had all the information about the theft but waited to see what the charging decision would be, Nosalik told WISN-TV. After Sheskey returned to work on March 31, Nosalik said the chief told him to begin the investigation into the gun theft.

Sheskey told investigators he regularly left the weapon in his girlfriend’s locked vehicle, according to a memo from Nosalik to Kenosha Police senior management, WISN reported. Sheskey said he had secure locations for firearms at his Kenosha home, but that he moved after receiving death threats and "did not have an opportunity to provide a safe location inside the home in which he was now living in,” Nosalik wrote.

“Sheskey did say that he believed that the night the firearm was stolen, the glovebox had been locked, as this had become a common practice,” the memo said. But his girlfriend was “unsure if she locked the vehicle after leaving,” an officer wrote in the Racine police report on the theft.

Nosalik recommended on April 14 that Sheskey be suspended without pay for the policy violation. Sheskey accepted the three-day suspension on April 15.