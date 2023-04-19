Wisconsin city moving GOP birthplace building across town

RIPON, Wis. — Officials in Ripon, Wisconsin, have moved the building where the Republican Party is said to have been founded across town to boost visibility as conservatives descend on the state for the GOP national convention next year.
Workers moved the Little White Schoolhouse to a different location Monday, WLUK-TV reported.
Ripon's Little White Schoolhouse moves to new location on Monday in Ripon, Wis. Officials have moved the building where the Republican Party is said to have been founded across town to boost visibility as conservatives descend on the state for the GOP national convention next year.
Lexi Schroeder, Associated Press
The Ripon Chamber of Commerce owns the building. The chamber's executive director, Mandy Kimes, told the television station the new location will increase visibility and access as visitors arrive in the state for the GOP national convention in Milwaukee next summer. Ripon is about 85 miles northwest of Milwaukee.
"We really want to keep the Little White Schoolhouse as unaltered as possible," Kimes said. "And so having this other location … we're going to be able to turn that into a visitors center where people can come in, have an experience, learn what they're about to see and really enjoy it."
The building has been moved six times in its history. Monday's move was the first since 1951.
Timothy Bachleitner, chairman of the Fond du Lac County Republican Party, said he's disappointed with the move.
"This national treasure has now been moved right in the midst of an Ace Hardware, a vape/smoke shop instead of being able to stroll one block away and see the buildings where the men who founded the party have their names adorned on them," he said.
The Wisconsin Historical Society sent a letter to local, state and national officials March 20 warning that the National Historic Landmark and National Register of Historic Places would remove the schoolhouse from landmark status if it was moved.
According to the Ripon Historical Society, the schoolhouse was built in 1853. The following year, several men who opposed slavery met there and created the Republican Party. The building was later remodeled into a private home. Former Wisconsin Gov. George Beck once lived in it.
Republican Party history from the year you were born
Republican Party history from the year you were born
Since first emerging in 1854 to fight expansion of U.S. slavery and the implementation of the Kansas-Nebraska Act, the Republican party (also known as the GOP, or “Grand Old Party”) has changed massively to become the influential political entity that it is in 2021. Since the Republican Party became more aligned with business issues, it entered the 20th century more closely associated with upper-class politics.
The party suffered during FDR’s rise amidst the Great Depression, when many Americans blamed the party for their resistance to offer aid to ordinary citizens during the crisis. Indeed, Republicans won only four elections from 1932 to 1980, and only made up the Congressional majority for about four years.
However, the GOP gained traction after World War II, when white, conservative Southerners began joining the party due to its growing conservatism and resistance to big government (as evidenced in the politics of popular conservative president Ronald Reagan).
This proceeded into the 21st century, when George W. Bush took the White House in 2000 and enacted sweeping federal security measures. The party changed once again with the election of reality TV’s businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump, who implemented controversial legislation against immigration and in favor of larger corporations. With Democrat Joe Biden headed to the White House in 2021, it’s interesting to look back and see how Republicans have changed over the past decade to get to this point.
In order to determine what Republican party history occurred during the past 89 years,
Stacker compiled a list of major Republican political events from 1931 to 2020, with the help of numerous news sources, historical records, and government websites.
Starting with Republicans becoming a Congressional minority in 1931 and ending with President Donald Trump taking on Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, read on to find out what happened within the Republican party’s history during the year you were born.
Canva
1931: Republicans become a Congressional minority
After the Democrats—who ultimately took both houses of Congress in the 1930 elections—took office, Republicans became a minority in the federal government. However, they later retook Congress in 1946.
Canva
1932: Herbert Hoover runs against FDR
Held amidst the Great Depression, the 1932 presidential election saw Republican incumbent President Herbert Hoover run against Democratic candidate Franklin D. Roosevelt (New York’s governor). Although Hoover faced little contest in terms of receiving the Republican nomination, FDR eventually won by a landslide by promising economic recovery through his “New Deal” plan.
Underwood & Underwood // Wikimedia Commons
1933: Republicans lose more ground in the midterm elections
Early 1930s Republicans’ legislative agenda was already at a disadvantage when Democratic President Roosevelt took over and began implementing sweeping New Deal legislation. However, they became even more of a minority when Democrats upheld their majority during the 1933 midterm elections.
National Museum of the U.S. Navy // Wikimedia Commons
1934: Republicans become a major minority in federal government
By the time that the winners of the 1933 midterm elections
were sworn in, there were 71 Democrats in Congress, but only 25 Republicans. A similar divide also occurred in the House of Representatives, leaving Republicans relatively unable to effectively protest FDR’s Second New Deal.
Canva
1935: Republicans criticize the Second New Deal
FDR’s second stage of the New Deal included major programs like Social Security, rural electrification, and the Banking Act of 1935. However, many Republicans found it
akin to socialism and were vocal detractors of the legislation.
Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum // Wikimedia Commons
1936: Alf Landon runs against FDR
After receiving the presidential Republican nomination over more progressive Senator William Borah, Kansas governor Alf Landon ran in hopes of unseating incumbent Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt. While Landon criticized the New Deal’s inefficiency, Roosevelt achieved another landslide victory.
Harris & Ewing // Wikimedia Commons
1937: Congressional Republicans form a conservative coalition
A group of conservative Republicans and conservative Democrats known as the “
Old Right” gathered together in protest of the New Deal and FDR. By 1937, they formed a conservative coalition that remained in Congress until 1964.
Canva
1938: The GOP make gains in the House
While they remained a minority, Republicans had good news in the 1938 midterm elections, as Democrats lost six Senate seats and 71 House seats. Furthermore, they remained a uniformly united political party, while the Democrats were divided after FDR’s failed attempt to pack the court with conservative Democrats via the Judicial Procedures Reform Bill of 1937.
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
1939: The GOP debates World War II involvement
Republicans soon became divided over whether or not to offer aid to U.S. ally the United Kingdom as World War II began. Isolationists (such as Arther Vandenberg and Robert A. Taft) wanted to avoid getting indirectly involved with the war, while internationalists (like Frank Knox and Henry Stimson) wanted to help the country.
Canva
1940: The first televised Republican National Convention
The event was only aired by New York’s W2XBS station. During the convention, which took place in Philadelphia, lawyer Wendell Willkie was nominated as the Republican presidential candidate.
Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
1941: The Pearl Harbor attack ends World War II debate
The debate amongst Republicans over whether or not to get involved in the war ended after Japanese forces attacked the U.S. military base of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. After the attack in December of 1941, the United States officially entered World War II.
U.S. Navy // Wikimedia Commons
1942: Republicans make gains in the midterm elections
In this election, which took place during FDR’s third term in office, Republicans picked up important seats in Congress. Republicans won 209 House seats, while Democrats took 222 seats, making it the party’s most successful election since the 1930s.
Canva
1943: The 78th U.S. Congress convenes
Although the 78th Congress still contained a Democratic majority in both chambers, Republicans were able to make
more substantial changes thanks to the gains they achieved in the recent midterm elections. Joseph W. Martin Jr. served as the Republican minority leader during the session, and many New Deal assistance programs were repealed because of a wartime production boom.
Harris & Ewing // Wikimedia Commons
1944: Thomas E. Dewey challenges FDR
During this World War II-era election, New York Republican governor Thomas E. Dewey lost to FDR, who was elected to a historic fourth presidential term. During his campaign, Dewey accused the president of indirectly helping American communists and large Democratic organizations through his legislation.
New York World-Telegram and the Sun staff photographer // Wikimedia Commons
1945: Republicans criticize Harry S. Truman
Roosevelt died just months into his fourth term, leaving Vice President Harry S. Truman as his successor.
Truman was criticized amidst mounting labor strikes and post-war unrest, which Republicans capitalized on in order to retake Congress the following year.
Abbie Rowe // Wikimedia Commons
1946: Republicans retake Congress
This marked the first time the political party had controlled Congress in 16 years. Since new president Harry S. Truman was not receiving the same popularity as his predecessor (President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who he succeeded after his death),
54 Republicans were able to successfully gain House of Representatives seats.
U.S. military // Wikimedia Commons
1947: The Taft-Hartley Act is enacted
Enacted by a Republican-majority Congress, the Taft-Hartley Act restricted the autonomy and power of U.S. labor unions. It was later passed over President Truman’s veto in summer of 1947.
Kheel Center // Wikimedia Commons
1948: The 1948 Republican National Convention
At this convention, Thomas E. Dewey once again received the Republican presidential nomination, this time running against President Harry S. Truman. That year’s RNC, which was held in Philadelphia, also focused on a crackdown on Communism and an extension of Social Security for Americans.
Frank E. Moore // Wikimedia Commons
1949: Homer Ferguson defeats Frank E. Hook
Starting in 1948, Democratic lawyer Frank E. Hook attempted to unseat Michigan Republican representative Homer Ferguson, who had held the role for a decade. He ultimately failed, and Ferguson won his second term race with over 44,000 votes.
National Photo Company Collection // Wikimedia Commons
1950: Senator Joseph McCarthy introduces McCarthyism
Republican Senator Joseph McCarthy conducted an aggressive campaign to snuff out supposed communist individuals and institutions in the United States from 1950 to 1954 that was eventually known as McCarthyism. Although most of these people did not belong to the Communist Party, many were fired from their jobs and/or blacklisted anyway.
United Press // Wikimedia Commons
1951: President Truman fires General Douglas MacArthur
The five-star general, who played a key role in Pacific warfare during World War II and was a former Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army, was fired for his remarks about using U.S. nuclear weapons on China during the Cold War. The public were largely against MacArthur’s firing, and by early 1952, Truman’s approval rate
fell to 22%.
US Army // Wikimedia Commons
1952: Dwight D. Eisenhower is elected as the 34th president
Eisenhower didn’t just defeat Democratic nominee Adlai Stevenson, he also ended a string of Democratic presidential wins dating back to 1932. He faced many major national and international events during his time in the White House, from the Korean War to the civil rights movement.
Fabian Bachrach // Wikimedia Commons
1953: Eisenhower gives his Atoms for Peace address
In his speech to the UN General Assembly, the Republican president called for the enlightenment of the American people and their allies about nuclear weapons. This led to the “ Atoms for Peace” program, which did just that under the threat of Cold War nuclear warfare.
ENERGY.GOV // Wikimedia Commons
1954: McCarthy is censured
The rare decision to silence the Republican senator came after his controversial investigations of alleged communists in American society. After accusing a number of U.S. Army officers of communist sympathies, President Eisenhower finally ordered an investigation into McCarthy’s work, leading to his censorship.
United Press International telephoto // Wikimedia Commons
1955: Eisenhower deploys advisors to South Vietnam
In one of the very earliest instances of American involvement in the Vietnam War, Eisenhower sent the first U.S. military advisors to South Vietnam in early 1955. They went to train the South Vietnamese Army for combat against the North Vietnamese.
Department of Defense // Wikimedia Commons
1956: Eisenhower is re-elected
Eisenhower had a presidential election rematch with his Democratic former opponent, Adlai Stevenson, who he defeated once again. The president’s reelection campaign was bolstered by a steady American economy and a recent end to the Korean War.
US Government // Wikimedia Commons
1957: Eisenhower sends troops to Little Rock
Although Eisenhower was known for his more centrist conservatism, he did ultimately send federal troops to protect African American students in Little Rock, Arkansas from white segregationists' anti-Black violence as they began school at a recently desegregated high school. In doing so, his actions marked one of the first times in which the national government intervened in terms of state-by-state racial segregation.
John T. Bledsoe // Wikimedia Commons
1958: Eisenhower signs legislation making Alaska a state
The process of Alaska becoming a state was more complicated than the process for some other states, because it bordered the Soviet Union and joined the U.S. during the Cold War. However, Eisenhower ultimately signed the Alaska Statehood Act in summer 1958.
PhotoQuest // Getty Images
1959: Eisenhower signs a bill making Hawaii a state
Eisenhower voiced support for Hawaiian statehood early in his presidency, a step that Hawaiian citizens echoed when they voted on a referendum to accept U.S. statehood in June 1959. In August 1959, the president signed a proclamation making Hawaii the 50th state.
Bettmann // Getty Images
1960: Herbert Hoover speaks at the RNC
At the time, Hoover was the only living former Republican president. He gave a farewell speech on the opening day of the Chicago convention, returning to the place where he’d been renominated as the Republican presidential nominee in 1932.
PhotoQuest // Getty Images
1961: Eisenhower severs relations with Cuba
The Republican president did so by closing the U.S. embassy in Havana as U.S. relations with leader Fidel Castro grew more and more strained during the Cold War. Soon afterwards, Eisenhower’s administration authorized the training of Cuban immigrants to attempt to overthrow Castro and lessened trade with the country.
U.S. News & World Report // Wikimedia Commons
1962: Richard Nixon loses the California governor’s election
Nixon, who later became president (and had recently served as the U.S. vice president), lost the election to incumbent Pat Brown. In his concession speech, the Republican politician famously said, “You won’t have Dick Nixon to kick around anymore.”
Florida Memory Project // Wikimedia Commons
1963: GOP senators issue a statement defending civil rights
In June of 1963, GOP senators issued
a statement reaffirming civil rights activism. It read, “The Republican Members of the U.S. Senate … reassert the basic principles of the party with respect to civil rights, and further affirm that the president, with the support of Congress ... must protect the rights of all U.S. citizens regardless of race, creed, color, or national origin.”
The Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
1964: A reporter at the RNC is arrested
NBC reporter
John Chancellor got arrested at 1964’s Republican National Convention when he refused to leave after reporters were rushed off the convention floor following Barry Goldwater’s presidential nomination. He then famously declared on television, “This is John Chancellor, somewhere in custody!”
Jack Kightlinger // Wikimedia Commons
1965: The Immigration and Nationality Act is enacted
President Johnson signed this law, which abolished immigration discrimination against groups including Eastern Europeans and Asian immigrants.
In 2016, Politico reported that the law “gave the Republican Party its race problem,” because the modern Republican party appeals to white Americans and white immigrants, distinguishing them from immigrants of color.
Yoichi Okamoto // Wikimedia Commons
1966: Edward Brooke is elected to the Senate
The Republican politician had recently served as an Attorney General in Massachusetts. In 1966, he became
the first African American to become a popularly elected Senator since America’s Reconstruction era.
U.S. Congress // Wikimedia Commons
1967: Ronald Reagan becomes the governor of California
The former actor and entertainer
ran on promises to “send the welfare bums back to work” and clean up anti-war student protests. He then defeated long-time Democratic governor Pat Brown, an important stepping stone towards his eventual presidency.
U.S. National Archives and Records Administration // Wikimedia Commons
1968: Richard Nixon is elected as the 37th president
In a rare turn of events, neither the Democratic or Republican candidates
received over 50% of the national popular vote, since third-party politician George Wallace was especially popular. Still, California Republican and Senator Nixon managed to defeat incumbent Democratic Vice President Hubert Humphrey.
Ollie Atkins // Wikimedia Commons
1969: Nixon introduces the Nixon Doctrine
After nearly four years of U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War, newly inaugurated President
Nixon announced in a Guam press conference that the U.S. would now expect its Asian allies to “bear primary responsibility to provide the manpower for [their] own defense.” However, he clarified that the U.S. would still act as a nuclear umbrella for these countries when necessary.
Hulton Archive // Getty Images
1970: Nixon deploys American troops to Cambodia
After significant anti-war protests in response to the United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War,
Nixon approving the deployment of American troops to Cambodia sparked even more controversy. He did this so that the military personnel could invade the Southeast Asian nation with South Vietnamese soldiers and remove Northern Vietnamese military personnel from the area.
Consolidated News Pictures // Getty Images
1971: The Nixon Shock
The Nixon Shock occurred when the president introduced his New Economic Policy program to create “a new prosperity without war.” In doing so, he effectively ended the Bretton Woods system that established fixed exchange rates in the aftermath of World War II.
Canva
1972: President Richard Nixon is re-elected
Richard Nixon’s re-election also gave him
one of the most significant victories in presidential election history, since he received a 23.2% margin of victory over Democratic opponent George McGovern. Young people had a say in this landmark decision as well, since this was the first election in which 18-year-olds could vote. However, the Watergate scandal also marked the beginning of the end for Nixon when it broke that same year.
Jack E. Kightlinger // Wikimedia Commons
1973: The Senate Watergate hearings
After the Watergate scandal was publicized, televised Senate hearings began, in which White House legal counsel John Dean testified that the chief White House advisors and former Attorney General approved the break-in to the Democratic National Convention headquarters. Politician Fred Thompson also was told about the secret Nixon tapes, which proved that the president had been aware of the operation.
Trikosko, Marion S // Wikimedia Commons
1974: President Nixon resigns
When President Nixon resigned, he did so
in response to a probable impending impeachment decision. The reason for this impending impeachment was that he played a role in concealing the 1972 Watergate scandal, in which Republican operatives broke into the Democratic National Committee headquarters.
Dirck Halstead // Getty Images
1975: President Gerald Ford survives two assassination attempts
Two attempts were made on the Republican president’s life in the span of just 17 days. In the first, an assailant trained a handgun on him while he was visiting the California Capitol, and in the second, a woman aimed a gun at him as he left a San Francisco hotel.
Wally McNamee // Getty Images
1976: Ronald Reagan concedes his presidential nomination
The entertainer-turned-governor
conceded the Republican nomination to incumbent President Gerald Ford. However, he later accepted the same nomination in 1980.
Elizabeth Nelson Adams // Wikimedia Commons
1977: Reagan proposes a ‘New Republican Party’
A year after conceding the Republican nomination to Ford, Reagan
gave a speech in Washington calling on his fellow Republicans to “start acting to bring about the great conservative majority party we know is waiting to be created.” He emphasized that the new Republican Party should bring together people who are conservative on “social issues” like quota systems, crime, and abortion.
Bettmann // Getty Images
1978: Republicans score major midterm gains in Minnesota
In the 1978 midterm elections, Republicans gained win after win in Minnesota. The wins nearly doubled the party’s ranks in the federal government, and the election night
was dubbed “the Minnesota massacre.”
Canva
1979: David C. Treen becomes Governor of Louisiana
Notably, Treen’s election made him the first Republican Louisiana governor in more than a century. He served a single term in office, during which he prioritized creating a professional educational development program and cutting state income taxes.
Bettmann // Getty Images
1980: Ronald Reagan is elected as the 40th president
Reagan achieved a landslide victory over Democratic opponent, incumbent President Jimmy Carter. This ushered in an era of significant conservative American political power, and the new president immediately shifted to dramatically
increasing federal defense spending in response to the Iranian hostage crisis.
Reagan White House Photographs // Wikimedia Commons
1981: Reagan appoints the first female Supreme Court justice
Republican Sandra Day O’Connor became the
first woman appointed to the Supreme Court when she was appointed by President Reagan in 1981. She served on the court until 2006, and President Barack Obama later gave her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
White House Photographic Office // Wikimedia Commons
1983: The Reagan administration proposes ‘Star Wars’
Under Reagan,
the “Star Wars'' program (aka The Strategic Defense Initiative) was conceived in an attempt to create an antiballistic missile shield for the U.S. in case of a nuclear attack. By 1987, the American Physical Society determined that such technologies were years from practical application.
Reagan White House Photographs // Wikimedia Commons
1985: George H.W. Bush becomes acting president for eight hours
The Republican Vice President
briefly took over for President Reagan while Reagan had colon cancer surgery. Bush later became the 41st U.S. president in 1989.
United States Government // Wikimedia Commons
1986: The Iran-Contra affair becomes public
This major scandal broke during the Reagan administration’s second term, and involved the
coverup of senior presidential administrators secretly selling weapons to the Islamic Republic of Iran, resulting in financial aid to the American-funded Contras in Nicaragua (Congress had ruled against providing the Contras more aid). Reagan refused to take full responsibility for the scandal until 1987.
Reagan White House Photographs // Wikimedia Commons
1987: Reagan and Gorbachev sign a nuclear treaty
In
signing the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, Reagan took a major step towards ending Cold War conflicts between the two nations. The treaty forbade the countries from fielding a number of missiles, although President Donald Trump later withdrew the U.S. from the treaty in 2018 based on supposed Russian non-compliance.
Bettmann // Getty Images
1988: George H.W. Bush is elected as the 41st president
In winning the presidency, Bush became
the first sitting American vice president to be elected president since Martin Van Buren in the 1836 presidential election. The Republican nominee’s defeat of Democrat Michael Dukakis was also the most recent time in which one of the country’s political parties won three presidential elections in a row.
Consolidated News Pictures // Getty Images
1989: Bush introduces his war on drugs
Though this wasn’t the first time the term was used, Bush officially aimed to take the issue of drug abuse to task
by creating the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP). Although money for law enforcement was increased under the office, spending on addiction treatment made up less than a third of its budget.
Canva
1990: Bush and Gorbachev agree to destroy chemical weapons
The U.S. and Soviet leaders
signed another treaty in 1990, this time to stop chemical weapon production in their respective countries and eventually destroy 80% of their chemical weapons catalog. This proved to be relatively short-lived, though, since President George W. Bush ordered troops to invade Iraq in search of similar weapons in 2003.
Corbis Historical // Getty Images
1991: Clarence Thomas is confirmed to the Supreme Court
The Republican judge is currently the longest-serving Supreme Court judge currently working, and is generally regarded as one of the
most conservative judges right now. He was appointed by President George H.W. Bush, and his confirmation process was marked by interviews with his former aide Anita Hill, who accused Thomas of sexual harassment.
Steve Petteway // Wikimedia Commons
1992: George H.W. Bush addresses Australian Parliament
In doing so, he became the first U.S. president to ever speak during an Australian Parliament session. He joked about the recent removal of Prime Minister Bob Hawke,
saying, “I see this rough tumble that goes like this, and I thank God for the presidential system at home.”
United States Government // Wikimedia Commons
1994: The ‘Republican Revolution’ of 1994
In repudiation of Democratic President Bill Clinton’s policies, Republicans
gained majorities in both bodies of Congress during the 1994 midterm elections. This was the first time that the party had done so since 1952.
Photographs of the White House Photograph Office // Wikimedia Commons
1995: The 104th Congress convenes
With the first Republican majority in both chambers of Congress in decades, Congressional Republicans set to work enacting conservative legislation that often flew in the face of Democratic President Clinton. Much of that was listed in the
Contract With America, a legislative agenda that many party members had advocated for during their 1994 Congressional campaigns.
Office of Senator Craig Thomas // Wikimedia Commons
1996: Bob Dole receives the Republican presidential nomination
He and his running mate, Jack Kemp, were officially nominated at the San Diego Republican National Convention. However, he ultimately lost to Democratic candidate Bill Clinton.
Robert and Elizabeth Dole Archive
1997: Strom Thurmond becomes the longest-serving senator in history
The South Carolina senator surpassed the previous record of 41 years and 10 months
as of May 1997, a record later broken by politicians Daniel Inouye and Robert Byrd. However, he is still the longest-serving Republican Congressman in American history.
Bettmann // Wikimedia Commons
1998: Henry Hyde questions President Bill Clinton in his impeachment inquiry
Republican House Judiciary Committee chairman Henry Hyde oversaw Clinton’s impeachment process following the Monica Lewinsky scandal,
sending him 81 questions about his involvement with the young woman. Clinton was later impeached in early 1999.
Rebecca Roth // Wikimedia Commons
1999: Dennis Hastert becomes Speaker of the House
Hastert served as the U.S. House of Representatives’ 51st Speaker from 1999 to 2007, making him the
longest-serving Republican to ever hold that role. More recently, he became one of the most high-profile politicians to serve a prison sentence, when he admitted past sexual abuse of students and was convicted of financial crimes relating to child molestation cover-ups in 2015.
United States Congress // Wikimedia Commons
2000: George W. Bush is elected as the 43rd president
The 2000 presidential election was a long and bitter process, since a particularly close Florida race meant that determining the winner took weeks. However, the Supreme Court ultimately named Republican nominee George W. Bush the winner, making him the 43rd president after his father, George H.W. Bush, previously served as the 41st president.
Eric Draper // Wikimedia Commons
2001: Bush passes the Authorization for Use of Military Force
In the aftermath of 9/11, the president signed legislation authorizing the use of federal forces against the terrorist group ISIS. It has since
led to military deployment in countries like Afghanistan, Yemen, the Philippines, and Ethiopia.
Smith Collection/Gado // Getty Images
2002: Bush enacts the Homeland Security Act
Following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Republican president Bush and Congress passed the
Homeland Security Act, which made sweeping, dramatic changes to national security. It introduced the biggest changes to federal security measures since the Department of Defense was originally established in 1947.
Mark Wilson // Getty Images
2003: Bush joins allied forces in invading Iraq
The president teamed up with U.S. allies like Australia and the U.K. and began aggressively bombing Iraq through the “
Shock and Awe” bombing campaign. Their mission was to find and destroy Iraq’s alleged weapons of mass destruction, but no such weapons were ever found.
Kaveh Kazemi // Getty Images
2005: John Roberts becomes the country’s 17th Chief Justice
The current Chief Justice of the Supreme Court
was nominated by President George W. Bush, and previously worked in roles like Associate Counsel to the President and Principal Deputy Solicitor General. He presided over major court cases like Shelby County v. Holder and King v. Burwell, and recently oversaw President Trump’s impeachment trial.
Steve Petteway // Wikimedia Commons
2006: Bush advocates for broader language education
The administration
suggested spending $114 million on educational programs covering languages not ordinarily taught in American public schools. Some of these languages included Arabic, Persian, and Chinese.
United States Government // Wikimedia Commons
2007: Bush orders a troop surge in Iraq
Announced during a presidential speech under the title “The New Way Forward,” the surge resulted in Bush sending an additional 20,000 soldiers to the war in Iraq. “Our troops have a well-defined mission: to help Iraqis clear and secure neighborhoods [...] And to help ensure that the Iraqi forces left behind are capable of providing the security that Baghdad needs,”
he said.
Kimberly D. Snow // Wikimedia Commons
2008: Sarah Palin becomes the first female Republican vice presidential candidate
When she became Republican presidential candidate John McCain’s running mate, Palin also became the first
woman to ever become a Republican vice presidential nominee. However, the pair ultimately lost to Democratic nominee Barack Obama and his running mate Joe Biden.
Therealbs2002 // Wikimedia Commons
2009: Republicans oppose the House’s healthcare reform bill
The year 2009 was marked by party disputes over a sweeping healthcare reform bill, which cost $1.2 trillion dollars and required that employers offer health insurance. Republicans emerged in staunch opposition, with
Wisconsin’s Rep. Paul Ryan stating, “This is perhaps the worst bill I have seen come to the floor in my 11 years of Congress.”
The White House // Wikimedia Commons
2010: Republicans take the House
The party’s overwhelmingly successful campaign strategy focused on promises to combat many of President Obama’s recent policies, particularly his proposed regulation of Wall Street. Though Republicans only needed to unseat 39 Democrats to take back the House, they won a landslide victory of
over 60 spots.
United States House of Representatives // Wikimedia Commons
2011: Bob Turner wins a special Congressional election
In a blow to Congressional Democrats, the Republican politician won the seat for New York’s ninth Congressional district in a special election held after Anthony Weiner resigned. Notably, he was the first Republican representative for the district
in 88 years.
United States Congress // Wikimedia Commons
2012: Mitt Romney loses the presidential election to Barack Obama
The Republican Senator picked Paul Ryan as his running mate, and pre-election debates focused heavily on the candidates’ differing views on how to address the Great Recession and lingering foreign policy issues. However, Obama ultimately achieved re-election with 332 electoral votes.
Pete Souza // Wikimedia Commons
2013: Long Republican filibusters
Over the course of the year, numerous Republican politicians gave lengthy filibusters in protest of policies put forth by President Obama and Congressional Democrats. Rand Paul delivered an
almost 13-hour filibuster questioning the White House’s international use of drones, while Ted Cruz gave a lengthy 21-hour address calling for the defunding of the Affordable Care Act.
Gage Skidmore // Wikimedia Commons
2014: Republicans regain the Senate
Republicans
won the Senate majority in the midterm elections, a majority that they held in the 2016, 2018, and 2020 elections. They also gained 13 House seats, creating a substantial party majority in Congress as a whole.
United States Senate // Wikimedia Commons
2015: Donald Trump announces his bid for the presidency
The controversial 52nd president first announced his presidential run in 2015, quickly rising to the top of Republican primary polls soon afterwards. He soon
drew plenty of fire for calling Mexican immigrants rapists, calling Hillary Clinton’s debate bathroom break “disgusting,” calling for a Muslim ban, and more.
Gage Skidmore // Wikimedia Commons
2016: Donald Trump is elected the 52nd president
Although Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton secured the 2016 popular vote by a margin of 3 million ballots, Republican candidate Donald Trump won the electoral college and the presidency
with 304 electoral votes. This made the 2016 presidential election the fifth U.S. election in which the winner lost the popular vote.
Shealah Craighead // Wikimedia Commons
2017: Trump withdraws the U.S. from the Paris agreement
In 2017, Trump announced that the U.S. would
withdraw from the historic Paris Agreement, which was adopted by 195 nations in 2015 to combat climate change. However, under agreement regulations, there was a three-year delay, and the United States officially became the first country to withdraw from the agreement in late 2020.
Win McNamee // Getty Images
2018: Trump withdraws from the Iran nuclear deal
Trump
claimed that the deal, in which the U.S. financially rewarded the country for curtailing some elements of its nuclear program, “is defective at its core.” Former President Barack Obama called the move a “serious mistake,” while allies like France, Germany, and the U.K. released a joint statement expressing “regret and concern” about Trump’s decision.
The Washington Post // Getty Images
2019: President Trump is impeached
Impeachment hearings were conducted to investigate President Trump after he
allegedly sought help from the Ukrainian government in the 2020 presidential election, and subsequently obstructed Congress. Although the House of Representatives impeached him in January 2020, the Senate ultimately acquitted the president.
Drew Angerer // Getty Images
