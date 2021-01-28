Wisconsin Assembly cancels vote on repeal of mask mandate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Assembly on Thursday abruptly canceled a vote to repeal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate in the face of broad criticism from the state's health, school and business leaders and out of concern it would jeopardize more than $49 million in federal aid.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he still believed the Assembly would vote one day to repeal the mandate, but that lawmakers wanted to “pause and do our due diligence" to ensure no federal money would be lost.

Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz heralded the change of heart.

“It’s a win for the public, a win for public health,” Hintz said.

The surprise change in direction for the Assembly came after news broke hours before the scheduled vote that repealing the governor’s emergency health order and undoing the mask mandate would also jeopardize federal food assistance for low-income people. The COVID-19 aid bill passed by Congress last year gives states the federal money but only if they have emergency health orders in effect, a memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau said.

This month alone, nearly 243,000 Wisconsin households received $49.3 million in federal assistance, the memo said.