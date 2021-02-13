Winter storms stretch from coast to coast, impacting 100 million people

This latest storm system will slide through the Rockies on Saturday, dumping snow from Wyoming through New Mexico. Snow totals will likely reach around 2 to 3 inches for cities like Cheyenne, Colorado Springs, down to Santa Fe and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Higher amounts will likely be found as you go up in elevation.

For the latter half of the weekend that system takes aim at Texas and Oklahoma, which could potentially see up to one foot of snow between Lubbock and Oklahoma City.

The current forecast for Oklahoma City is 8 to 12 inches during the 48-hour period of Sunday into Monday. The last time the city had a two-day snowfall of at least 8 inches was a decade ago. In February 2011 Oklahoma City picked up 11.8 inches, which also happened to be their fifth largest two-day snowfall on record.

Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Fayetteville, Arkansas, will be hit with not one, but two snowstorms over the next five days, increasing the odds for a foot of snowfall across this region.