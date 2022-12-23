 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter storm update: Over a million Americans have lost power; 200 million under advisories; 3,400 flights canceled

Strong winds and blowing snow create a massive winter storm in many states across the U.S. States that have been impacted are Wisconsin, Nebraska, Iowa, Wyoming and more.

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing about 60% of the U.S. population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.

The latest developments across the U.S.:

  • Power outages have left more than 1.4 million homes and businesses in the dark, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports.
  • More than 200 million people were under some form of winter weather advisory or warning on Friday, the National Weather Service said.
  • Nearly 3,900 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware, causing more mayhem as travelers try to make it home for the holidays.
  • Governors in at least 13 states, including Georgia and North Carolina in the South, have implemented emergency measures to respond to the storm.
  • The storm is causing coastal flooding, particularly in the Northeast.
  • Forecasters are expecting a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — to develop near the Great Lakes.
  • Parts of Montana, South Dakota and Wyoming have already seen wind chills below minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit in the past two days. Denver was the coldest it has been in 32 years on Thursday, when the temperature dropped to minus 24.
  • Keep scrolling for a collection of winter storm photos across the U.S.

Read the latest reports from the AP and CNN:

***

ACROSS THE SKY PODCAST

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

***

WIND CHILL TRACKER & EXTREME WEATHER RECORDS

***

PHOTO GALLERY

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing 60% of the population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
