Winter storm claims more lives, Korean region heats up, and more news today

The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the U.S. will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see canceled flights and dangerous roads.

The storm has killed at least 34 people across the nation and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

The extreme weather stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. Temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.

S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones

South Korea’s military has fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years.

South Korea’s military detected five drones from North Korea crossing the border on Monday, and one traveled as far as the northern part of the South Korean capital region.

The military responded by firing warning shots before launching fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the North Korean drones. It isn't immediately known if the drones were shot down.

Meanwhile,Taiwan's defense ministry said China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island. The activity came after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a U.S. annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday.

