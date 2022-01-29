 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter storm churns up East Coast with deep snow, whiteout conditions

The nor'easter churning along the East Coast is threatening a dangerous mix of heavy snow and fierce winds for parts of the country -- and could develop into a historic storm for parts of eastern New England. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the latest.

BOSTON (AP) — A winter storm lashed the Northeast with deep snow and wind gusts near hurricane force Saturday, causing coastal flooding and threatening widespread power outages while forecasters warned conditions would worsen as the day went on.

Parts of 10 states and some major population centers — including Philadelphia, New York and Boston — were pummeled by the storm. By late morning, more than a foot (30 centimeters) of snow had fallen on parts of New Jersey’s shore and eastern Long Island.

CNN's Brian Todd is in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to show the impacts of a dangerous Nor'easter that is threatening blizzard conditions and coastal flooding.

Boston, in the nor'easter's crosshairs, could get as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow. Isolated pockets nearby could get as much as 3 feet (1 meter), forecasters said. Winds gusted as high as 70 mph (113 kph) on Nantucket Island off Massachusetts and over 60 mph (96 kph) elsewhere in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Most flights into and out of the airports serving New York, Boston and Philadelphia were canceled Saturday, according to FlightAware. More than 4,500 flights were canceled across the U.S. Amtrak canceled all of its high-speed Acela trains between Boston and Washington and canceled or limited other service in the region.

Snowfall totals are reaching the double digits along the Jersey Shore and Meteorologist Joe Martucci says we're not even half way through the nor'easter as of 5 a.m. Here's an update.

