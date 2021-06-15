Winfrey, Hearst have Black journalists tell elders' stories

NEW YORK (AP) — Oprah Winfrey and Hearst Magazines are teaming up for interviews that pair young Black journalists with elders who include civil rights activists, celebrities and others sharing some lessons learned in life.

The project, “Lift Every Voice,” will be featured on Winfrey's OprahDaily.com website and in magazines like ELLE, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Runner's World and Winfrey's own O Quarterly.

Dionne Warwick, Patti LaBelle, Andre De Shields and the activist Claudette Colvin are among the people featured. While some material from earlier Hearst television stories is used, the interviewers and photographers are drawn primarily from the ranks of historic Black colleges and universities.

In one example, 94-year-old community activist Opal Lee, from Fort Worth, Texas, talks to Mariah Campbell, a journalism student at Texas Southern University, about efforts to make Juneteenth a national holiday.

Winfrey said she was inspired by her own memories of knowing poet Maya Angelou when Winfrey was young, and how Angelou stressed the importance of sharing stories from the time she grew up.