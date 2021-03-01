Wind strong enough to knock out power threatens 50 million people across the Northeast

"Due to snow melt and recent rainfall, some tree root systems may be somewhat compromised, potentially leading to some uprooted trees," says the National Weather Service office for New York City, which had 26 inches of snow in February, leaving the ground very moist.

"A combination of abundant snowfall and increased rainfall along the East Coast has led to increased soil moisture, this will make falling trees a bigger threat," says CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.

The front will also bring freezing temperatures to the region Monday night. The combination of cold temperatures and windy conditions will drive wind chill values as low as 20 to 30 degrees below zero for much of New England. This could cause frostbite in as few as 30 minutes.

Flooding is possible across the Southeast

This same system brought heavy rain to the Ohio and Tennessee valleys over the weekend. "Widespread totals of 2 to 6 inches fell from Texas to West Virginia," says CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen.

More than 5 million people are still under flood warnings in these areas as rivers continue to rise above flood stage.