Wind, rain pound South amid flood fears and water rescues

Vickie Savell looks at the remains of her new mobile home early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries.
A tree just scraps the front of the Hadden home in Fondren in Jackson, Miss., after falling during severe weather that moved through the Jackson, Miss., metro area Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021. "I was just looking at that tree, thinking, 'I probably need to get that cut down,'"said Lisa Hadden, of Jackson, Miss.
Utility linemen work on repairing power and communication lines in Yazoo County, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021, following Sunday's tornado that destroyed a number of homes and small businesses.
Myesha Gore of Calhoun City, Miss., sits on the trunk of a shattered pine tree Monday, May 3, 2021, as the rest of the tree crushed her car behind her while she was visiting her mother in Vardaman during Sunday's severe weather.
The lodge at the Barn on the Brazos wedding venue is shown after being destroyed by a tornado Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Blum, Texas.
A vehicle travels along a flooded road as severe weather produces torrential rainfall, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Vestavia, Ala.
Split trees and scattered limbs surround Parkview Church of God's Garden of Serenity, following Sunday's direct hit by a tornado, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss.
Rubble remains of the Ridge, a pavilion used by members of Parkview Church of God, after a direct hit by a tornado, Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss. A spate of tornadoes hit communities throughout the state on Sunday.
Residents of the Crescent at Lakeshore apartment complex are rescued by Homewood Fire and Rescue as severe weather produced torrential rainfall flooding several apartment buildings Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Homewood, Ala.
The owner of a vacant house on St. Charles Street in Jackson, Miss., leaves after checking damage after a tree fell when severe weather moved through the Jackson metro area Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021.
A fallen tree blocks Meadow Lane in Byram, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, destroying homes and uprooting trees. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
A car is buried under the branches of a tree in the driveway of a Madison, Miss., home after severe weather moved through the Jackson, Miss., metro area Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021.
A northeast Jackson, Miss., resident walks by a wind ripped tree, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The fallen tree was one of many that left thousands of central Mississippians without power. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday.
A northeast Jackson, Miss., talks to a friend on a phone as he inspects the wind toppled trees in his neighborhood, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday.
A northeast Jackson, Miss., resident talks with a friend on a phone as he inspects the wind toppled trees in his neighborhood, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday.
Northeast Jackson, Miss., residents leave their powerless home after utility lines were brought down by trees and debris spread by high winds Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday.
A northeast Jackson, Miss., resident walks past a wind toppled tree in his neighborhood, Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday.
Tree branches poke through this northeast Jackson, Miss., home, brought down by high winds and severe weather, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday.
This downed utility line from a fallen tree in a northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, was not an unfamiliar sight following a bout of high winds and severe weather, Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday.
Tree branches mix with downed utility lines in this northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, following a bout of high winds and severe weather, Tuesday afternoon, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday.
Derrick Pounds Jr. helps his father clean up debris around their house on Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across the state on Sunday.
Derrick Pounds and his daughter, Madison, 6, clean up debris around their residence on Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across the state on Sunday.
A downed tree and damaged homes are seen along Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries.
Dallas TV station WFAA reports that three 18 wheel trucks flipped over on I-35 near Waxahachie, Texas on Monday night. At the time the National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch were in effect in the area.
A child peers out of his Oakwood Apartment window in Calhoun City, Mississippi, Monday, May 3, 2021, as downed trees from Sunday's storm nearly block the front door on Monday.
Carol Poore, 70, of Yazoo City, Miss., reacts to finding the sign to the family business, Poore's Nursery, on the ground, Monday, May 3, 2021, the day after severe weather came through the area.
Tree limbs driven by the winds of Sunday's tornado poke through the offices of Poore's Nursery in Yazoo County, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. The building and the owners' home were heavily damaged from the fallen trees, some that had yet to be removed by Monday afternoon.
A parking lot is flooded as severe weather produces torrential rainfall, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Vestavia, Ala.
Metal parts of roof are tangled in a tree after a tornado near the storm shelter at the Barn on the Brazos wedding venue Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in Blum, Texas. Curtis Haley took shelter there as the storm hit Monday evening.
A hillside is eroded away as torrential rainfall falls Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Vestavia, Ala.
A pickup truck travels along a flooded road as severe weather produces torrential rainfall, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 in Vestavia, Ala.
Katherine Poore Banks, from left, of Yazoo City, Miss., sits with her parents, Carol Poore and Billy Poore, between the Poore home and their business, Monday, May 3, 2021, both of which were heavily damaged when a suspected tornado cut a path northeast across U.S. 49, south of Highway 16 in Yazoo City Miss., the day before.
Scattered pots and fallen tree limbs are seen strewn by the winds of Sunday's tornado, by what's left of Poore's Nursery in Yazoo County, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. The building and the owners' home were heavily damaged from the fallen limbs, many that had yet to be removed from the property by Monday afternoon.
A Tupelo resident walks by a home on North Green Street on Monday, May 3, 2021 that had a tree fall and it roots tear out the decking and stairway to the home after a tornado passed through the city Sunday night.
A neighbor hugs Vickie Savell next to the remains of her new mobile home early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries.
Neighbors Alfred Lee and Grace Bazzy hug in front of another neighbor's damaged home along Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries.
Alfred Lee covers a damaged spot on the roof of his home on Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries.
Vickie Savell looks through her belongings amid the remains of her new mobile home early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries.
Damaged homes and vehicles are seen along Elvis Presley Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. A line of severe storms rolled through the state Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours. Late Sunday, a “tornado emergency” was declared for Tupelo and surrounding areas.
Downed trees cover Oakview Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. A line of severe storms rolled through the state Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours. Late Sunday, a “tornado emergency” was declared for Tupelo and surrounding areas.
A Tupelo Water and Light crew works to clear downed trees and power lines along Oakview Drive in Tupelo, Miss., Monday, May 3, 2021. A line of severe storms rolled through the state Sunday afternoon and into the nighttime hours. Late Sunday, a “tornado emergency” was declared for Tupelo and surrounding areas.
Vickie Savell gestures whole looking at the remains of her new mobile home early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries.
The remains of a mobile home are shown early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries.
Vickie Savell, right, looks for her wedding band, as a friend and fellow church member pulls possessions from the remains of her new mobile home early Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries.
The wreckage of a truck is shown Monday, May 3, 2021, in Yazoo County, Miss. Multiple tornadoes were reported across Mississippi on Sunday, causing some damage but no immediate word of injuries.
Neighbors inspect the wind toppled trees in this northeast Jackson, Miss., neighborhood, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. The severe weather was not unexpected, since the state was hit with a number of tornadoes on Sunday.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Relentless winds and rain pummeled large swaths of the South on Tuesday, causing tornadoes, sparking a flash flood emergency in Alabama and damaging homes from Texas to Virginia. The storms prompted boat rescues, toppled trees and power lines and raised the threat of flash floods elsewhere in the region.
The National Weather Service issued the flash flood emergency for the Birmingham, Alabama, area at the start of rush hour, warning that torrential rains — as much as 5 inches (13 centimeters) in some areas — had already fallen and another 2 inches (5 centimeters) were possible before the storm system continued eastward.
Jefferson County Emergency Management officials in the Birmingham area urged residents to stay off the roads because so many were flooded.
In the Birmingham suburb of Homewood, residents huddled on the second-floor balcony of an apartment complex that became flooded. Fire department rescuers in a small boat paddled through the parking lot past submerged cars, slowly removing at least 13 people from the flooding. Some were taken out with their pets.
Strong winds blowing behind a line of storms were toppling trees across central Alabama, where soil was saturated with water.
Parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, as well as corners of Arkansas and Georgia were at enhanced risk for the worst weather, according to the national Storm Prediction Center. That zone is home to more than 11 million people and includes the cities of Nashville, Tennessee; Birmingham, Alabama; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Jackson, Mississippi, forecasters said.