Wimbledon Middle Sunday play in '22; fans, money TBD in '21

Both of those categories will drop in 2021 because of restrictions still in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, which wiped out Wimbledon completely a year ago. That was the first time since World War II the grass-court tournament was not held, but the club held cancellation insurance that paid 180 million pounds ($250 million), Hewitt said.

This year's Wimbledon singles main draw is scheduled for June 28 to July 11.

“For an organization that is used to knowing exactly what we do and exactly when we do it, we have had to learn to work with uncertainty this year,” Bolton said. “Much remains unknown at this point.”

As of now, the plan is to reduce capacity to 25% of normal numbers — about 500,000 people attended the tournament across its 13 days in 2019 — but that could rise once the British government makes a determination on whether restrictions can be eased. That is anticipated around June 21.

Because ticket sales affect revenue, and there is “too much financial uncertainty as of now,” Bolton said she expects this year's prize money to be announced in June.

Ticket prices will remain at 2020 levels, she said.