Will your employer have to heed Biden's vaccine mandate? Find out here

President Biden on Thursday rolled out new steps his administration is taking to combat COVID-19 and the new Omicron variant. 

Millions of health care workers across the U.S. were supposed to have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by this coming Monday under a mandate issued by President Joe Biden's administration. Thanks to legal challenges, they won't have to worry about it, at least for now.

Same goes for a Jan. 4 deadline set by the administration for businesses with at least 100 employees to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly for the virus.

Judges responding to lawsuits brought by Republican-led states, businesses and other opponents have blocked some of Biden's most sweeping initiatives intended to drive up vaccination rates. Numerous other legal challenges are pending, contesting the Democratic president's vaccine requirements for federal employees and contractors and members of the military, as well as mask requirements for people using public transportation.

