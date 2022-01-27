Will the virus be 'over'? Most Americans think not: plus more COVID-19 news

Like many, 38-year-old father and seafood butcher Ryan Wilson has come to believe COVID-19 is probably never fully going away.

“It’ll become endemic and we’ll be stuck with it forever,” he says. “It’s frustrating, but what can you do about it?”

Many Americans agree that they're going to “be stuck with it forever” — or, at the least, for a long time. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that few — just 15% — say they’ll consider the pandemic over only when COVID-19 is largely eliminated. By contrast, 83% say they’ll feel the pandemic is over when it’s largely a mild illness.

Three large new studies from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlight the importance of getting a booster shot to provide the best protection against the Omicron coronavirus variant.

This is the first real-life data to examine the effect of boosters against Omicron, which now accounts for more than 99% of coronavirus cases in the United States. The studies, released Friday, raise the question of whether people with just two vaccine doses should still be considered fully vaccinated.

A "stealthier" version of the omicron variant that has been spotted in the United States and dozens of other countries is being closely monitored by health officials and scientists.

The variant, called BA.2, has genetic traits that make it somewhat more difficult to detect, and some experts fear it may also be more contagious than that original omicron variant, CBS News reported. Nearly 15,000 genetic sequences of BA.2 have been uploaded since November by nearly 50 countries to a global platform for sharing coronavirus data, including 96 sequences from the United States. BA.2 appears to be more common in Asia and Europe and accounted for 45 percent of all COVID-19 cases in Denmark in mid-January compared with 20 percent two weeks earlier.