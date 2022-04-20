 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Wildfire season explodes early: Blazes burn through northern Arizona, elsewhere

  • 0

An Arizona wildfire more than tripled in size as relentless winds pushed the flames through neighborhoods on the outskirts of a college and tourist town, forcing out hundreds of residents and destroying more than two dozen homes and other structures.

The wind-whipped fire on the outskirts of Flagstaff ballooned to more than 30 square miles.

Forest Service officials say flames as high as 100 feet quickly scorched dry vegetation. Weather conditions improved, but the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Thursday citing strong winds.

Elsewhere in Arizona, firefighters battled a wildfire in a sparsely populated area of national forest south of Prescott.

Crews also are busy trying to corral fires in New Mexico and Colorado.

Full coverage:

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

Watch Now: Related Video

These animals in Mexico are getting interesting popsicles to beat the heat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News