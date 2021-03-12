Wild population of endangered Mexican wolves keeps growing

Fish and Wildlife Service Mexican Wolf Recovery Coordinator Brady McGee noted that about half of the 124 pups that were born in 2020 survived. The average survival of Mexican wolf pups is around 50%.

“Pup production and recruitment in the wild population is extremely important to the recovery of this species. We are thrilled to see this number continuing to rise,” he said in a statement.

The wolf recovery team also placed 20 captive-born pups into seven wild dens in 2020 as part of a cross-fostering program aimed at boosting the population's genetic diversity. Officials said seven of the pups have since been captured and collared and those efforts to determine how many survived will continue this year.

There also were slightly more packs roaming in 2020 versus the previous year. That includes about 20 breeding pairs that had pups.

The recovery team also documented 29 wolf deaths in 2020. Many of those cases remain under investigation, and officials rarely release many details.

Wildlife managers track the wolves using radio collars that provide timely information about location and behavior that can help with managing the population. Nearly 100 wolves have been outfitted with collars.

Once common throughout the U.S. Southwest and northern Mexico, the Mexican wolf was all but eliminated by the 1970s, prompting the U.S. government to develop a captive breeding program. There are about 350 Mexican wolves in more than 55 zoos and other facilities throughout the United States and Mexico.

