Widow of Dallas officer slain by Lee Harvey Oswald dies

Her family said in a statement that "as much as you want to make her life a tragic story, you can’t because her countenance was joyful, thankful and generous.”

“She wanted to give, not be given to, she wanted to reach out and befriend, not wait to be befriended. She wanted to pray for you, not you pray for her," the family statement said.

Rick Janich, family friend and a retired Dallas police officer, said Marie Tippit helped raise funds for families of officers who had been killed, and also offered them advice.

“She would always spend time with them and just tell them: ’You’re going to be OK. You’re going to be OK,’” Janich said.

“She lived 57 years after losing the love of her life," Janich said. “She wanted to keep strong for her family and kept her faith in God.”

Marie Tippit married twice after J.D. Tippit was killed. Her second husband died of cancer and her third marriage ended in divorce.

Her oldest son Allan, died in 2014 at the age of 64. She’s survived by her son, Curtis, and daughter Brenda, 67.

In 2013, Marie Tippit spoke about a letter she received shortly after her husband's death from another young widow, Jacqueline Kennedy.

“She said that she had lit a flame for Jack and she was going to consider that it would burn for my husband, too, that it would burn forever,” Tippit said.

