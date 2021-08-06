Widely debated cases help spark federal Phoenix police probe

The real change comes when police brass embrace the changes and make sure line officers understand their expectations, Scott said. That means the reforms have to accepted by both police officers and the public.

“I guess the short way of thinking about these is that they provide the important leverage to get other other administrative reforms to happen,” Scott said.

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams on Thursday promised to take the Justice Department’s findings seriously. She talked about reforms she has implemented and said she’s open to more.

“What do we tell the public?” Williams said. “We’re not afraid to embrace anyone coming in making an outside assessment of our agency, and wherever the gaps are, we’ll figure those gaps out and we’ll become a better police department.”

The Justice Department probe is the third announced by Garland into police agencies this year. It has launched similar investigation into police forces in Minneapolis, after the death of George Floyd, and in Louisville, Kentucky, after the death of Breonna Taylor. The Phoenix investigation is expected to take at least a year.

The Phoenix police force has come under fire in recent years for a high number of shootings and its handling of protests.