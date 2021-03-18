Why you shouldn't share your vaccine card on social media; plus, more movie theaters opening up

When one of my editors recently shared a celebratory picture of his vaccine card on Instagram, I sent him a direct message: "Didn't you read our story about not posting your record? Scammers are watching!"
He argued they'd be hard pressed to dupe him based on anything listed on the card: "What scam are you gonna run on me just by knowing my name and my birthday? Unless it's that you sign up for free ice cream scoops on my birthday and don't give them to me in which case, yes, that is very serious."
But it's not just his birthday that was listed. The card showed medically sensitive information, including his vaccine lot number, clinic location and the brand of vaccination received. And for some people, the card contains even more. Read more:
Here's an update on all developments. Scroll or swipe further for in-depth coverage.
- The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 770,000, a sign that layoffs remain high even as much of the U.S. economy is steadily recovering from the coronavirus recession.
- It's showtime! AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday, with more expected to open by March 26.
- The world awaited the results Thursday of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is linked to blood clots reported in small numbers of recipients of the shot.
- France is set to announce new coronavirus restrictions on Thursday, including a potential lockdown in the Paris region and in the north of the country, as the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care units spikes.
- Italy inaugurated a living monument to its COVID-19 dead Thursday as it marked the anniversary of one of the most haunting moments of the pandemic: when Bergamo’s death toll reached such heights that an army convoy had to transport coffins out because its cemeteries and crematoriums were full.
- British health authorities say COVID-19 vaccinations for people under age 50 may be delayed for up to a month amid a shortfall in supply, partly due to reduced deliveries from the Serum Institute of India.
For more summaries and full reports, please select from the articles below. Scroll further for the latest virus numbers.
---
I got the COVID-19 vaccine. What can I safely do?
You can enjoy small gatherings again, but should continue wearing a mask and social distancing in public.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says fully vaccinated people can gather maskless with other vaccinated people indoors. It also says you can meet with unvaccinated people from one household at a time, if those people are considered at low risk of severe COVID-19.
In public, the CDC recommends that vaccinated people continue wearing masks, avoid large gatherings and stay apart from others.
A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.
Guidance on other activities for vaccinated people remains cautious. The CDC still discourages unnecessary travel, for example, and hasn't yet made a recommendation about going to restaurants or other places.
Hanging with friends at home is low-risk
Fully vaccinated people are low-risk to each other
Unvaccinated people should call the shots
Unvaccinated people from non-high risk households
Keep visits with high-risk individuals masked and outdoors
Gatherings of multiple households should remain outdoors and masked
Skip concerts and weddings
Keep your mask on in public spaces
Continue to avoid travel
If a fully vaccinated person shows COVID-19 symptoms
Absent symptoms, there’s no need to isolate following exposure
Homeless shelters and prisons
---
---