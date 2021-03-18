Why you shouldn't share your vaccine card on social media; plus, more movie theaters opening up

When one of my editors recently shared a celebratory picture of his vaccine card on Instagram, I sent him a direct message: "Didn't you read our story about not posting your record? Scammers are watching!"

He argued they'd be hard pressed to dupe him based on anything listed on the card: "What scam are you gonna run on me just by knowing my name and my birthday? Unless it's that you sign up for free ice cream scoops on my birthday and don't give them to me in which case, yes, that is very serious."

But it's not just his birthday that was listed. The card showed medically sensitive information, including his vaccine lot number, clinic location and the brand of vaccination received. And for some people, the card contains even more. Read more:

