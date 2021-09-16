Why Hispanic Heritage Month starts in the middle of September

"If that means in your local community, going to a Mexican Independence parade, of which there are many across the country, you should do that," he said.

Alternatively, museums like the Smithsonian have events and online learning resources for families to use as guided learning on Latinos and their communities, including profiles of Latino patriots in military history. People can also visit local museums, she said, that have Latino content and collections.

Or you can just speak with people in your neighborhood, Key said. "Talk to a friend, talk to a classmate, talk to a neighbor, talk to your grocer, or your local restaurant where you get your favorite tacos," she said.

"People like to share about their culture and their communities. ... Learn about who they are and why they are in the neighborhoods they're in, and discover that we probably share more in common than we think."