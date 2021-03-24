Why dry ice is unsung hero of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Robert Levis dumped chunks of a whitish substance into a beaker of water, and immediately the liquid began frothing and churning like a sorcerer’s potion, spewing plumes of fog across the table of his office at Temple University.
The fog was not steam, but water droplets that had frozen — thanks to a blast of subzero cold from the whitish substance: dry ice.
Formally known as solid carbon dioxide, dry ice gets its nickname from a chemical property that is fairly described as sublime. It does not melt, but sublimates — going straight from solid to gas. And because the solid form has a temperature of negative 109 degrees Fahrenheit, it cools everything nearby like a champ.
Such as vaccines. As we’ve been hearing for months, the COVID-19 shots made by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE require particular attention to the “cold chain” — keeping the vials at ultra-low temperatures on the trip from factory to clinic so the RNA-based product does not degrade. Regular freezer temperatures are OK for two weeks before usage, but for long-term storage and transport, the required range is between -112 and -76 degrees: a perfect fit for dry ice.
Levis illustrated the material’s cool properties recently with a series of demonstrations. His real job involves research on such cutting-edge topics as using lasers to measure the chemical “markers” of brain injury, but who says university types can’t have a little fun?
Levis is a big proponent of using everyday phenomena as teaching tools. And dry ice, used for such varied purposes as making ice cream, blasting graffiti off walls, and creating “fog” for special effects, is about as everyday as you can get.
Why dry ice is dry
Simply put, molecules of carbon dioxide do not cling to each other well.
To understand why, let’s start with water. Molecules of water are “polar,” meaning they are slightly positive on one end (the hydrogen atoms in H2O) and slightly negative on the other (the oxygen). Opposites attract, so the molecules stick together fairly well. This is why water molecules tend to cluster in little beads on a drinking glass or car windshield, a process called cohesion.
But molecules of carbon dioxide (CO2) have an oxygen atom (the negative part) on both ends, with carbon in the middle. No attraction between the end of one molecule and the next.
The result: it doesn’t take much for molecules of carbon dioxide to skedaddle apart from each other.
Once you get higher than negative 109 degrees, whoosh! The molecules spring apart into the gaseous phase, without pausing in the liquid form.
At room temperature, it happens in a hurry. To demonstrate, Levis placed chunks of dry ice in a plastic bottle and attached a balloon over the top. He then did the same for another bottle with cubes of what he called “water ice” — that is, frozen water, not the summertime Philadelphia treat.
Almost immediately, the balloon on the dry-ice bottle began to inflate, as the solid chunks sublimated into carbon dioxide gas. In just a few minutes, bang! No more balloon.
Yet in the other bottle, the regular ice simply melted into water. Small amounts were evaporating, but not enough to see any impact. The balloon remained limp.
How dry ice is made
Whether a substance is solid, liquid, or gas depends on more than temperature. Another factor is pressure. If the pressure is high enough, even carbon dioxide can be compressed from a gas into its liquid phase.
In fact, that’s how dry ice is made, said Rich Gottwald, president of the Compressed Gas Association, an industry trade group.
First, carbon dioxide gas is captured as a byproduct from various industrial processes such as making ethanol. It is then compressed into a liquid inside a metal tank.
When a special kind of release valve is opened, the sudden pressure drop allows the liquid to escape rapidly as a gas. The temperature plummets accordingly, so much so that the gas immediately freezes into white flakes: dry ice.
The same principle is used in air conditioning and refrigeration, as coolant fluid is compressed then allowed to expand into gaseous form, over and over in a cycle. But other substances are used for that purpose, not carbon dioxide. There is no “ice” phase, just liquid and gas.
Keeping Pfizer cold
How dry ice affects storage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Storage: CDC recommends providers consider using the thermal shipping container for temporary storage only. The container requires significant support to store vaccine at proper temperatures, including trained staff, a regular supply of dry ice, and standard operating procedures for regular maintenance.
After the vaccine arrives: Replenish dry ice pellets within 24 hours of delivery and every 5 days thereafter. Follow manufacturer’s guidance for adding dry ice.