Why dry ice is unsung hero of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Levis is a big proponent of using everyday phenomena as teaching tools. And dry ice, used for such varied purposes as making ice cream, blasting graffiti off walls, and creating “fog” for special effects, is about as everyday as you can get.

Why dry ice is dry

Simply put, molecules of carbon dioxide do not cling to each other well.

To understand why, let’s start with water. Molecules of water are “polar,” meaning they are slightly positive on one end (the hydrogen atoms in H2O) and slightly negative on the other (the oxygen). Opposites attract, so the molecules stick together fairly well. This is why water molecules tend to cluster in little beads on a drinking glass or car windshield, a process called cohesion.

But molecules of carbon dioxide (CO2) have an oxygen atom (the negative part) on both ends, with carbon in the middle. No attraction between the end of one molecule and the next.

The result: it doesn’t take much for molecules of carbon dioxide to skedaddle apart from each other.

Once you get higher than negative 109 degrees, whoosh! The molecules spring apart into the gaseous phase, without pausing in the liquid form.