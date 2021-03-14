Who run the Grammys? Beyoncé, Taylor Swift make history

Taylor Swift appears at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and Beyonce appears at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. Swift could become the first woman to win the show’s top prize, album of the year, three times. Her first surprise album of 2020, the folky, alternative adventure “folklore,” is competing for the top honor. While Beyonce has never won album of the year, she is the most nominated act. With 24 previous wins and nine nominations this year, she could surpass Alison Krauss’ 27 wins and become the most decorated woman in Grammys history.
Beyonce, left, and Megan Thee Stallion accept the award for best rap song for "Savage" at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
FILE - Beyonce, right, and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter arrive at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. Blue Ivy's name was added to the nominee list for best music video for her mother's "Brown Skin Girl."
This combination of photos shows cover art for Grammy nominees for Album of the Year, top row from left, “Chilombo,” by Jhené Aiko; “Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition),” by Black Pumas; “Everyday Life,” by Coldplay; “Djesse Vol. 3,” by Jacob Collier; bottom row from left, “Women In Music Pt. III,” by HAIM; “Future Nostalgia,” by Dua Lipa; “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” by Post Malone; and “folklore,” by Taylor Swift.
By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammys are drunk in love with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift: the singers both made history at the 2021 show.
Swift, 31, became first woman to win album of the year three times.
“We just want to thank the fans," said Swift, who won the top prize with “folklore."
Swift previously won album of the year with her albums “Fearless” and “1989.”
Beyoncé made history by surpassing Alison Krauss to become the most decorated female act in Grammy history.
Beyoncé earned her 28th Grammy on Sunday, picking up honors like best R&B performance for “Black Parade," best music video for “Brown Skin Girl" as well as best rap performance and best rap song for “Savage," with Megan Thee Stallion.
“As an artist I believe it's my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it's been such a difficult time," Beyoncé said onstage as she won best R&B performance for “Black Parade," which was released on Juneteenth.
She went on to say she created the song to honor the “beautiful Black kings and queens" in the world.
She added: “I have been working my whole life ... This is such a magical night."
Beyoncé is now tied with producer and multi-instrumentalist Quincy Jones for the second most Grammy wins. The late conductor Georg Solti is the most decorated Grammy winner with 31 wins.