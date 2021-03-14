Who run the Grammys? Beyoncé, Taylor Swift make history

The royal family of music all won honors Sunday: Jay-Z shared the best rap song win since he co-wrote “Savage" and nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter — who won best music video alongside her mother — became the second youngest act to win a Grammy in show’s 63-year history. Leah Peasall was 8 when The Peasall Sisters won album of the year at the 2002 show for their appearance on the T Bone Burnett-produced “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack.

Megan Thee Stallion, who won three honors, also made history and became the first female rapper to best rap song. She's also the fifth rap-based act to win best new artist.

Beyoncé was the night’s top contender with nine nominations, and she’s still up for record of the year, where she’s a double nominee thanks to “Black Parade” and “Savage.”

Beyoncé didn't perform but Swift did.

She sang “cardigan” and “august” from “folklore,” as well as “willow” from “evermore,” and was joined by the collaborators who helped her make the albums, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, who both won album of the year with Swift.