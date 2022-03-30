WHO reports an increase in COVID deaths, pandemic border restrictions expected to end, and more COVID news

Here's a look at COVID news for today, March 30.

Biden administration plans to end pandemic border restrictions blocking migrants in May

The Biden administration is expected to end the asylum limits at the U.S.-Mexico border by May 23 that were put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to people familiar with the matter.

The decision, not yet final, would halt use of public health powers to absolve the United States of obligations under American law and international treaty to provide haven to people fleeing persecution, and would apply to all asylum-seekers. Read more here:

CDC lifts risk advisory for cruises

Cruise travel no longer carries a CDC Covid-19 risk warning.

While the move doesn't mean there is no risk of Covid-19 transmission on cruises, "travelers will make their own risk assessment when choosing to travel on a cruise ship, much like they do in all other travel settings," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

The agency has dropped the popular means of travel from its list of travel health notices in what is undoubtedly a relief for a sector that has instituted some of the travel industry's strictest Covid-19 precautions. Read more here:

COVID deaths up, but case numbers are down

The number of people killed by the coronavirus surged by more than 40% last week, likely due to changes in how COVID-19 deaths were reported across the Americas and by newly adjusted figures from India, according to a World Health Organization report released Wednesday.

In its latest weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said the number of new coronavirus cases fell everywhere, including in WHO's Western Pacific region, where they had been rising since December. Read more here:

Biden gets his second booster

President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged lawmakers to secure more funding for his administration's Covid-19 response and warned of severe consequences for the nation if Congress doesn't authorize the money.

"This isn't partisan, it's medicine," Biden said in a speech from the White House while urging Congress to act "immediately."

The President said without the new funding, the US will not be able to sustain its current testing capacity beyond June and that by the fall it will not have enough vaccine supply to provide booster shots to all who are eligible. Read more here:

