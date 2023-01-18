 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Who killed the monsignor? Listen to the new season of the Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles is a true crime podcast that pairs dramatic readings of articles with interviews conducted with journalists who covered the stories.

For this set of episodes we're looking at a multi-part series from the Buffalo News Watchdog Team of Lou MichelDan Herbeck, and Mike McAndrew that launches Friday, Jan. 20, about a decades old murder of a Catholic Priest. The homicide went unsolved amid vague rumors of a cover-up.

People are also reading…

Before that series kicks off, though, we want to set the stage with Dan Herbeck's article from 2018 which acts as something of a primer for the series:

We certainly encourage you to subscribe to Late Edition Crime Beat Chronicles wherever you get your podcasts to catch all our upcoming coverage of the series as well as keep an eye on Buffalo News for the articles as they publish starting this weekend.

"Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles" is a product of Lee Enterprises. It is produced and edited by Chris Lay, with interviews produced and recorded by Nat Cardona.

Previous episodes in this series

Get caught up on this series through the story links below. (Note: Tap here if the links are not loading on your device.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Joe Biden's political future clouded by classified document probe

Joe Biden's political future clouded by classified document probe

Virtually everything was going right for President Joe Biden to open the year. Biden's approval ratings were ticking up. Inflation was slowing. And Republicans were at war with themselves after a disappointing midterm season. But Biden’s rosy political outlook veered into uncertainty after the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to investigate the Democratic president’s handling of classified documents.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why Florida’s manatees are dying off at record pace

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News