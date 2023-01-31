 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Who killed the monsignor? Chapter 3: Digging deeper into the police reports | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)

Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles is a true crime podcast that pairs dramatic readings of articles with interviews conducted with journalists who covered the stories.

For this set of episodes we're looking at a multi-part series from the Buffalo News Watchdog Team of Lou MichelDan Herbeck, and Mike McAndrew that launched Friday, Jan. 20, about a decades old murder of a Catholic Priest. The homicide went unsolved amid vague rumors of a cover-up.

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Read more: Keep up with the series as the articles are published

Previous episodes in this series

Get caught up on this series through the story links below. (Note: Tap here if the links are not loading on your device.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News