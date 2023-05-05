On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» The World Health Organization says that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency. The announcement on Friday marks a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies and killed millions of people worldwide.
Writers Guild strike, 'Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.' and David Rubenstein's iconic journey | Streamed & Screened podcast
🎧 Co-hosts Bruce Miller and Terry Lipshetz talk about the status of television, a new movie and icons of American history.
» The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is resigning. Dr. Rochelle Walensky says the waning of the COVID-19 pandemic is a good time to make a transition.
» The Supreme Court has blocked Oklahoma from executing death row inmate Richard Glossip after the state’s attorney general agreed Glossip’s life should be spared.
🎧 The hosts discuss which tactics prevent crimes from happening in the first place and whether the punishments we use properly deter criminals.
» President Joe Biden is expected to announce Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. to serve as the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
» America’s employers added a healthy 253,000 jobs in April, evidence of a labor market that still shows surprising resilience despite rising interest rates, chronically high inflation and a banking crisis that could weaken the economy.
Arrest made in Susan Negersmith homicide case, but there's a twist | Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast
Listen to the third chapter of Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles that examines the circumstances surrounding a death in a New Jersey resort town.
» Indigenous families and tribal communities are gathering across North America, many wearing red in solidarity as they honor thousands of missing and slain relatives.
» Closing arguments are expected Friday in the trial of a woman accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson in Colorado, putting his body in a suitcase and then dumping it over a bridge in Florida.
It was a remarkable winter in the western United States between heavy snow and rain. Now that things have quieted down, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain discusses what's next.
» A court in Kenya has given police five more days to hold a pastor facing possible terror-related charges in the deaths of more than 100 his congregants.
» President Joe Biden celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Friday by stepping out for quesadilla and tacos at a food hall in Washington.
🎧 Get up to speed on the ceremony and the royal drama ahead of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
» King Charles III and Queen Camilla sent a message to London commuters on the eve of his coronation.
» Adidas still hasn't figured out what to do with $1.3 billion worth of high-end Yeezy sneakers after splitting with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.
Are keyboards’ days numbered?