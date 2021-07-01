Whither #MeToo? Chilling effect of Cosby reversal feared

“I think the country believes the victims,” Berkowitz said in an interview. What does worry him: “Many survivors choose not to report to police, and for those who do report it’s a hard decision because they know it’s going to be a long, difficult slog through the justice process. It only makes sense to put yourself through that if you believe that at the end, there’s a reasonable chance of getting justice.” He said RAINN would try to educate people that “the issue that let Bill Cosby out is not an issue that comes up in a normal case.”

That’s the point that Lisa Banks — one of the nation’s most prominent attorneys in #MeToo issues with her partner, Debra Katz — sought to drive home. “The message has to be very clear and simple, that this was a mistake by prosecutors, a very unusual one and a technicality that is unlikely to happen again," she said.

She was referring to the decision of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that District Attorney Kevin Steele was obligated to stand by his predecessor’s promise not to charge the comedian, though there was no evidence that agreement was ever put in writing.